South Africans have indulged in the 22-episode Netflix series, The Polygamist , and boy, did people vent on the socials

The story explores the life of a polygamist who lives a tumultuous life, as well as his toxic marriage

Many people claimed to hate every single character, yet they struggled to stop watching because of the gripping drama

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Mzansi has reacted to 'The Polygamist' starring Gugu Gumede and Sdumo Mtshali. Image: itsgugugumede, sdumo_mtshali

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has been crashing out ever since The Polygamist dropped on Netflix. Following its premiere on Friday, 12 June 2026, the series has been trending on social media, after landing at number one on Netflix.

The 22-episode series, which is an adaptation of Sue Nyathi's 2012 novel, starring Sdumo Mtshali and Gugu Gumede, along with a star-studded cast, explores the toxic marriage between Jonasi and Joyce.

Jonasi's life starts to come crashing down when all the women in his life begin to expose his secrets and how he built his empire. The storytelling, acting and raw emotions which were displayed by the cast were enough to keep Mzansi glued to their screens.

Mzansi gives honest reviews of The Polygamist

On X, viewers were divided on their views about the series, with many complaining about every single character landing in their bad books. Others were sympathetic towards the ladies Jonasi played.

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When the show was announced, the trailer had fans in a frenzy due to many hot scenes they had anticipated.

Fans remain optimistic that Season 2 might be in the books.

@Jabu_Macdonald exclaimed:

"The writing on this show is brilliant! Every detail matters, and every scene connects to something bigger, leading to even more shocking plot twists. There’s one particular scene that seems to hint at another storyline that is yet to be explored."

@BrianMtetezi shared:

"Not to be dramatic, but Uzalo almost robbed us of this level of acting. Gugu Gumede is putting on a masterclass in The Polygamist on Netflix."

@MaBlerh shared:

"I am really struggling with The Polygamist. Not because it is a bad show. I just hate every character. For me to enjoy a show, I need at least one character that I am rooting for. I hate everyone here."

@Jabu_Macdonald stated:

"Sarah is the one character I have the most sympathy for. Jonasi’s lies and secrets robbed her of the life she deserved. Jonasi damaged the lives of most of the people around him, especially Sarah."

@Chefshivambu shared:

"Kunini ngithi yohhhh! 10/10, no notes. What a brilliantly written show, one of the best I’ve watched in a long time. Big ups to the entire cast and crew.

Sdumo Mtshali joins The Four Of Us

In a previous report from Briefly News, Homecoming star Thembinkosi Mthembu has landed a role in The Four of Us opposite Marked actor Sdumo Mtshali.

Other stars joining include The River actress Sindi Dlathu and former The Queen star Rami Chuene. The forthcoming Tshedza Pictures telenovela is set to replace popular soapie Scandal! on eTV.

Source: Briefly News