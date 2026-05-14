Homecoming and Shaka Ilembe actor Thembinkosi Mthembu has landed a role in The Four of Us opposite Marked actor Sdumo Mtshali

The pair will be joined by former The River actress Sindi Dlathu and former The Queen star Rami Chuene

The upcoming Tshedza Pictures telenovela is set to replace popular soapie Scandal! on eTV

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Sdumo Mtshali and Thembinkosi Mthembu join 'The Four of Us'

Source: Instagram

Former Isibaya actor Sdumo Mtshali and The River star Thembinkosi Mthembu will lead the cast of The Four of Us, which has replaced eTV's cancelled soapie Scandal!

Mthembu currently stars in Mzansi Wethu's popular telenovela Homecoming alongside former Generations: The Legacy star Six Nyamane.

Entertainment commentator Mlu announced on his X account on Thursday, 14 May 2026, that Mtshali and Mthembu have joined the latest TV show on eTV.

"Thembinkosi Mthembu and Sdumo Mtshali join the new telenovela, The Four Of Us, on eTV by Tshedza Pictures. The show, which has started shooting in Johannesburg, will replace #EtvScandal and will take the 20:00 slot," he said.

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Soapie fans react to the latest casting

@tshepisotkzee reacted:

"S’dumo Mtshali, Sindi Dlathu, Thembinkosi Mthembu, and Kelebogile Masango play the four siblings. Magic Hlatshwayo plays their dad. #TheFourOfUs."

@Chisudi said:

"Thembinkosi Mthembu is a permanent employee of Tshedza Production."

@BunnyBarks wrote:

"One thing about Thembinkosi Mthembu, he'll always have a role at Tshedza Pictures."

@michellemodika responded:

"One thing about Mabutho is that he’ll always have a job."

@TshidiPruddie commented:

"The most talented are booked and busy."

@OVO_Picasso said:

"Anything with Sdumo Mtshali is an automatic must-watch! One of the most versatile actors to ever grace our screens."

@LihlelamRadebe replied:

"No, thank you. I already know the storyline. An angry Zulu Man who is a gangster, businessman, and in love. The good family is poor and has a child who is in love with the rich child. A try to be funny family member who is loud, and unfunny, but they are. Anything to add."

@Joyfield16 commented:

"I already know it's gonna suck and will get cancelled. Tshedza Pictures is like those tenderpreneurs that always get the tender but still underperform because they are corrupt and know they will still get a tender."

@Nina_Fox_ said:

"They write the same story with the same actors. We are tired."

@FikileVezi wrote:

"Now that's gonna be a banger, these two are legends."

@AmuRasie reacted:

"Tshedza is slacking lately; it doesn't produce nice shows anymore."

@Fulunem responded:

"May none of them be gangsters! Amen! Why can’t it be replaced by a comedy like Suburban Bliss? Like two families just gossiping and playing pranks on each other. We are tired of telenovelas."

Sdumo Mtshali and Thembinkosi Mthembu join 'The Four of Us'

Source: UGC

Sdumo Mtshali pays tribute to Marked co-star Lerato Mvelase in touching Instagram post

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Sdumo Mtshali took to Instagram to share some heartfelt words with fellow actress Lerato Mvelase.

The duo recently worked together on the limited Netflix series, Marked, and proved they are bosom buddies both on and off the screen.

Lerato Mvelase, who plays the lead role, believes the series showcases South Africa's world-class talent.

Source: Briefly News