'Homecoming' Fans are Devastated by Thembinkosi Mthembu's Exit as Sifiso: "This is Sad"
- Fan-favourite actor Thembinkosi Mthembu has exited Tshedza Pictures' latest TV show, Homecoming
- The former The River actor plays the popular character of Sifiso, who is a polygamist
- Viewers of the show recently took to social media to boycott the show and shared that they will not watch season2
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Viewers of Mzansi Wethu's Homecoming expressed their disappointment on Sunday, 31 May 2026, on social media when they learned that lead actor Thembinkosi Mthembu had left the show.
Mthembu's police officer and traditional healer character, Sifiso, will be killed when season1 of the popular telenovela ends in June 2026.
Sifiso trended on social media in April 2026 when he took Dr Zethu Hlongwane (played by Six Nyamane) as his second wife.
Content creator Jabu McDonald announced Mthembu's exit on his X account on Sunday, 31 May 2026.
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Homecoming viewers react to Sifiso's death
TeeMat commented:
"Sfiso dying this month ruined my entire year. What is homecoming without Sfiso?"
MpiloMfene said:
"This is the same thing that happened to love, law, and betrayal. They removed someone who was a storyline; now season 2 doesn’t make sense. 😭."
Tshalo.Mtshali wrote:
"So vele vele I’ll have one less reason to pay DStv. Inimba is already disappointing me, might as well cancel my subscription."
nana_mamsomi_mchunu replied:
"I only recently started watching this. I’m on like episode3; I probably won’t carry on watching then."
Leloh commented:
"Finally, someone gets it. I’ve been saying this 😭😭 everyone is busy making Zethu the bad person. Zethu apologised after the cheating situation and stepped back until Mankwanyane herself approached her."
Shine🦄 reacted:
"He kept insisting their baby was sickly because the ancestors were mad he wasn’t listening to their request to marry Zethu, so naturally, anything for her one and only child."
Mandiya responded:
"In my opinion, Sifiso is very wrong, but Zethu is not innocent, really, guys, let's be real."
@TshidiPruddie wrote:
"Eh, then will stop watching, thought the show was about him and Zethu."
@LuthandoMvelase replied:
"This is sad, but I truly trust that the story is bigger than Sfiso's character. Even though it won't be the same, I'll keep watching. If they were to cast Nkanyiso Mchunu, I think he would draw the audience back after Sfiso's departure. But let's keep watching, guys, c'mon."
@mathembii said:
"Should have recasted at least Sfiso and Zethu's rollercoaster till their marriage was for nothing? I feel like I wasted my time, my absolute favourite show is ruined."
Homecoming June Spoiler: Sphamandla learns that Ngarage is his father
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Homecoming star Zelwande Mbuli's character Sphamandla discovered who his real father is after searching for him for several months.
Sphamandla previously trended on social media when his mother, Phindile, lied to him about his father's identity.
'The Gumbis' reality TV star's wife Zama Duma reveals R100K wife allowance, SA reacts: "We will be there"
Viewers of the telenovela previously commented on Sphamandla discovering his father after a teaser of the show was shared on X.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za