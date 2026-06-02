Fan-favourite actor Thembinkosi Mthembu has exited Tshedza Pictures' latest TV show, Homecoming

The former The River actor plays the popular character of Sifiso, who is a polygamist

Viewers of the show recently took to social media to boycott the show and shared that they will not watch season2

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'Homecoming' viewers are heartbroken over Thembinkosi Mthembu's departure as Sifiso. Images: MzansiWethu

Source: Twitter

Viewers of Mzansi Wethu's Homecoming expressed their disappointment on Sunday, 31 May 2026, on social media when they learned that lead actor Thembinkosi Mthembu had left the show.

Mthembu's police officer and traditional healer character, Sifiso, will be killed when season1 of the popular telenovela ends in June 2026.

Sifiso trended on social media in April 2026 when he took Dr Zethu Hlongwane (played by Six Nyamane) as his second wife.

Content creator Jabu McDonald announced Mthembu's exit on his X account on Sunday, 31 May 2026.

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Homecoming viewers react to Sifiso's death

TeeMat commented:

"Sfiso dying this month ruined my entire year. What is homecoming without Sfiso?"

MpiloMfene said:

"This is the same thing that happened to love, law, and betrayal. They removed someone who was a storyline; now season 2 doesn’t make sense. 😭."

Tshalo.Mtshali wrote:

"So vele vele I’ll have one less reason to pay DStv. Inimba is already disappointing me, might as well cancel my subscription."

nana_mamsomi_mchunu replied:

"I only recently started watching this. I’m on like episode3; I probably won’t carry on watching then."

Leloh commented:

"Finally, someone gets it. I’ve been saying this 😭😭 everyone is busy making Zethu the bad person. Zethu apologised after the cheating situation and stepped back until Mankwanyane herself approached her."

Shine🦄 reacted:

"He kept insisting their baby was sickly because the ancestors were mad he wasn’t listening to their request to marry Zethu, so naturally, anything for her one and only child."

Mandiya responded:

"In my opinion, Sifiso is very wrong, but Zethu is not innocent, really, guys, let's be real."

@TshidiPruddie wrote:

"Eh, then will stop watching, thought the show was about him and Zethu."

@LuthandoMvelase replied:

"This is sad, but I truly trust that the story is bigger than Sfiso's character. Even though it won't be the same, I'll keep watching. If they were to cast Nkanyiso Mchunu, I think he would draw the audience back after Sfiso's departure. But let's keep watching, guys, c'mon."

@mathembii said:

"Should have recasted at least Sfiso and Zethu's rollercoaster till their marriage was for nothing? I feel like I wasted my time, my absolute favourite show is ruined."

'Homecoming' fans react to Thembinkosi Mthembu's exit as Sifiso. Images: MzansiWethu

Source: UGC

Homecoming June Spoiler: Sphamandla learns that Ngarage is his father

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Homecoming star Zelwande Mbuli's character Sphamandla discovered who his real father is after searching for him for several months.

Sphamandla previously trended on social media when his mother, Phindile, lied to him about his father's identity.

Viewers of the telenovela previously commented on Sphamandla discovering his father after a teaser of the show was shared on X.

Source: Briefly News