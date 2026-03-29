Homecoming's popular character Zethu will finally get married traditionally in April

Zethu, played by Six Nyamane, was previously in a relationship with Dr Shobane Mnisi (played by Mpilo Mbatha)

Viewers of the show previously commented on Dr Zethu Hlongwane's romantic relationships on the show

'Homecoming's Dr Zethu Hlongwane says 'I do'. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Homecoming actress Six Nyamane's doctor character, Zethu Hlongwane, will tie the knot in April after her secret affair with Sifiso Kubheka (played by Thembinkosi Mthembu).

Zethu trended on social media in season one when Sifiso's wife, Mankwanyane (played by Shine Madela), discovered they were having an affair and threatened to end their marriage.

The Homecoming TVSA April 2026 teasers reveal that Zethu will accept Sifiso's proposal to be his second wife on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

The Monday, 27 April 2026, teaser indicates that the Kubheka and Hlongwane families will celebrate a successful lobola negotiation and seal the bond between them.

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The Tuesday, 28 April 2026, says:

"MaNkwanyane reels from learning that Sifiso used their savings for Zethu's lobola."

DSTV previously shared a snippet on its X account of Zethu confronting Sifiso about being a second wife.

Homecoming fans react to Zethu's storyline

@ipreferkaye said:

"Oh, MakaNga, one day we will sit and talk about your double standards. I’m going to need you to explain, bar for bar, how Nga gets a slap on the wrist, and Zethu gets disowned, for the same thing!"

@MasiloSedi reacted:

"I need Sifiso to ask Mankwanyane to go speak to Zethu. I think it will be better that way."

@mic2damngood commented:

"So I guess that Mpendulo's sickness is caused by the underground gang because they want Sfiso to honour their wishes of making Zethu his second wife."

@malapela_tebogo wrote:

"Mabuyi broke my heart. Those ancestors are evil siesshe must leave that man and let Sifiso take Zethu."

@TshepoWaModimo responded:

"Did Sifiso forget that he's a spiritual doctor? Ke eng se?"

@ipreferkaye reacted:

"Oh, MakaNga, one day we will sit and talk about your double standards. I’m going to need you to explain bar for bar how Nga gets a slap on the wrist, and Zethu gets disowned for the same thing!"

@OnlyOneMellie said:

"Mpendulo is only going to recover when Zethu becomes a Kubheka."

@untando__ responded:

"So will MaShabalala mom cut Nga off when she finds out about this affair, as she did with Zethu, or lemithetho yakhe don’t apply to his boy child?"

@Ruumiia8 wrote:

"Sombheshane still cares about Zethu. Omaqondana!"

'Homecoming' April Teaser: Dr Zethu Hlongwane ties the knot. Images: MzansiWethu

Source: UGC

Homecoming fans respond to Ngarage and MaNgcobo's affair

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that viewers of Mzansi Wethu's latest telenovela, Homecoming, commented on Ngarage Hlongwane (played by Sabelo Radebe) and MaNgcobi's affair on social media.

On the show, MaNgcobo Madlala (played by Amahle Khumalo) developed feelings for her best friend, Zethu's brother, Ngarage, and cheated on her husband with him.

The show recently caused a buzz online when it was reportedly renewed for another season after replacing Sibongile & The Dlaminis.

Source: Briefly News