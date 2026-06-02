A Dutch company has dismissed a South African-born executive just one day after he started his new role, following revelations about his past involvement in a right-wing student organisation

The firm said undisclosed information that later came to light influenced its decision to terminate the appointment immediately

The executive has since said he deeply regrets his association with the group and rejects the views linked to it

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Pretoria- born environmentalist Donald Pols. Image:@ChrisAalberts/X

Source: Twitter

NETHERLANDS - Pretoria-born environmentalist Donald Pols has been dismissed from his new role at Tata Steel Netherlands just one day after starting.

This follows revelations about his involvement in a right-wing student organisation during the apartheid era.

Tata Steel terminates Pols' contract

According to News 24, Pols was set to begin his position as officer and director of communications on 1 June, but his appointment was abruptly terminated after Dutch media uncovered past links to the Afrikaner Studentefront at the University of Pretoria in the early 1990s.

Tata Steel confirmed the dismissal, saying:

“It has become clear that additional information has come to light, information that has affected us and was not previously shared with the company.”

According to reports, evidence presented to South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in 1996 included testimony from a former member of the organisation who identified Pols as a leader within the group. The same testimony further alleged that members of the student body were involved in disrupting a 1991 meeting hosted by then-ANC leader Nelson Mandela at the University of Pretoria.

Dutch media reports also state that Pols’ past involvement resurfaced after background checks and historical records were revisited following his appointment.

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Pols regrets previous involvement in the Studentefront

In an interview with a Dutch daily publication, Pols said the views associated with the Afrikaner Studentefront were “reprehensible” and deeply wrong. He said he looks back on his involvement with “disgust” and regrets being part of a movement that led him down a path he now rejects entirely.

Pols further told NRC that his political views changed significantly after he moved to the Netherlands in 1993, adding that he has long since distanced himself from the ideology of his student years.

What was the Afrikaner Studentefront?

The Afrikaner Studentefront was a right-wing Afrikaner student organisation active at South African universities during the late apartheid period. It was aligned with conservative nationalist politics and was part of a broader network of groups that opposed the ANC and majority rule at the time.

Such organisations were often rooted in Afrikaner nationalism and, in some cases, supported or defended aspects of the apartheid system. Student groups like the Afrikaner Studentefront were known for political activism on campuses, including protests against anti-apartheid movements and events.

Tata Steel Netherlands. Image: Pierre Crom

Source: Getty Images

Apartheid leader speaks on alleged hit on Ramaphosa

Previously, Briefly News reported that former Apartheid police commander Eugene de Kock has testified that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s name was on a list of people he was ordered to kill. De Kock made the admission before the High Court in Gqeberha, where he was testifying at the reopened inquest into the Cradock Four murders. The inquest was looking into the deaths of Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto, Sicelo Mhlauli and Fort Calata, who were abducted and killed in 1985 by the South African government’s Security Branch and members of the notorious Vlakplaas death squad.

Source: Briefly News