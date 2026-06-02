A seasoned Comrades Marathon runner was confronted by armed suspects during an early morning training session in Centurion

The athlete says he was forced to surrender valuables at gunpoint before narrowly escaping further danger

The robbery has sparked renewed concern among the running community about safety on training routes

Phillip Ralehlaka, a Comrades Marathon stalwart, has lived to tell the traumatic experience of being robbed at gunpoint during a routine training run in Raslouw, Centurion, on Sunday, 31 May 2026.

Comrades Marathon veteran runner Phillip Ralehlaka was allegedly attacked by armed robbers on Sunday in Centurion. Image:@phillipralehleka

Source: Facebook

Speaking to News24, Ralehlaka said he experienced what he described as a terrifying moment when armed suspects confronted him during his early-morning run in Centurion.

According to his account, two men approached him and demanded his belongings at gunpoint. He complied and was not physically injured, but later said the ordeal left him deeply shaken, adding that “his life flashed before his eyes” during the encounter.

“My life flashed in front of me,” he is quoted by News24 as narrating his ordeal.

Comrades Marathon veteran says he was robbed at gunpoint

The runner also shared his experience on Facebook, stating that it happened around 9:10 am while he was jogging. He said he was mugged and lost his phone and Garmin watch at gunpoint, and that a knife was also involved, with the suspects described as two African males.

“The incident took place in Centurion. I gave them the password for my phone, and they wanted to drag me to the bush. I resisted. I kept my eyes on the gunman, and as soon as he put the gun away to look into my phone, I sped off the road, screaming and trying to get the attention of motorists,” he wrote.

He further explained that he opened a criminal case and cautioned other runners, cyclists, and walkers to prioritise safety on the roads. Ralehlaka also received support from his club, the Jacaranda Athletic Club, which expressed its dismay at the incident and confirmed it on social media.

See the Facebook post below.

Jacaranda Athletic Club reacts to the robbery

“🚨 RUNNER ROBBED DURING TRAINING RUN IN RASLOUW 🚨

The Jacaranda Athletic Club has expressed shock and concern after one of its members was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while on a training run in Raslouw, Centurion, on Sunday morning.

Fortunately, the runner was not seriously injured. However, the club described the incident as a traumatic experience.

In response, the club has urged runners, cyclists, and outdoor athletes to remain vigilant, avoid isolated routes, and exercise in groups whenever possible.

The club has also called on law enforcement agencies, community policing forums, and private security companies to increase patrols and strengthen safety measures in popular running and cycling areas.

Support has been offered to the affected runner.”

As seen in the Facebook post below.

The robbery has reignited broader discussions in South Africa about the safety of road runners as they prepare for the upcoming Comrades Marathon, with seasoned athletes like Gerda Steyn continuing their aggressive preparations. Steyn is expected to be a strong favourite for the women’s title after winning the 2025 edition.

Running legend Gerda Steyn will be a favourite to win the 2026 edition of the Comrades Marathon. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL

Source: Getty Images

Gerda Steyn to earn millions

Briefly News previously reported that Gerda Steyn, the reigning Two Oceans Marathon winner, will be buoyed by her historic victory in April 2026 as she turns her focus to the Comrades Marathon in June 2026.

The 99th edition of the Comrades Marathon has been confirmed at an official distance of 85.777km and will take place on Sunday, 14 June

Source: Briefly News