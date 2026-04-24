Fresh off her Two Oceans Marathon victory, Gerda Steyn has already turned attention to her next major challenge on the calendar

A structured training block in France signals an early and serious build-up towards the upcoming Comrades Marathon

Steyn's sustained success at elite level continues to underline her status as one of the most consistent forces in women’s road running

Two Oceans Marathon winner Gerda Steyn has wasted no time returning to serious training as she begins preparations for the Comrades Marathon later this year.

Steyn, who walked away with a handsome prize money from the Two Oceans Marathon and will be looking forward to claim her 5th Comrades.

Steyn, the reigning Comrades champion, is fresh off her 2025 victory and is already back in full training mode. The 2025 race marked her fourth Comrades Marathon title, where she claimed victory in a winning time of 5:51:19, finishing ahead of Alexandra Morozova and Shelmisth Muriuki. Her consistency at the front of the field continues to place her among the all-time greats of South African road running.

Steyn also won the women’s race in 2023, further strengthening her reputation as one of the most dominant ultra-distance runners in Comrades history.

Gerda Steyn's training in France

The 36-year-old has now begun a rigorous six-week training block in France as she prepares for the 2026 Comrades Marathon, scheduled for 14 June. Her programme includes intense mountain training designed to build strength and endurance for the demanding ultra-marathon.

She shared her thoughts with fans on Facebook:

“Six weeks of work ahead… at least I won’t get tired of the view!” said Steyn.

“It is always a quick turnaround between Two Oceans and Comrades, but that is all part of the fun!

“The past two weeks were filled with so many great memories, and now that the dust has settled down, I can turn my focus onto the next one.”

Gerda Steyn Comrades Marathon record

Steyn has turned the Comrades Marathon into her own stage with a string of historic performances across multiple editions of the race.

2019 – First title in a time of 5:58:53, becoming the first woman to break six hours on the up run

2023 – Down run winner in 5:44:54, breaking the long-standing record by almost 10 minutes

2024 – Up run winner in 5:49:46, setting a new up run women’s record

2025 – Fourth title in 5:51:19, controlling the race to secure another victory

Her back-to-back wins and record-breaking performances have cemented her status as one of the most dominant figures in the history of the Comrades Marathon, with consistent excellence across both up and down runs.

Two men disqualified after illegal substitutions

Briefly News previously reported that two runners were caught on the wrong side of the rules and regulations at the Two Oceans Marathon on Sunday, 12 April 2026, in Cape Town.

The discovery was made by one of the race board members, Stuart Mann, on Tuesday, 14 April

Source: Briefly News