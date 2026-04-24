Karin-Mari Dötze’s performance at the Two Oceans Marathon was initially overshadowed by a race-day controversy, before the corrected results brought her effort back into focus

The scandal, first brought to light by Stuart Mann, not only reshaped the final standings but also shifted attention towards Dötze’s overlooked run

What began as a frustrating setback for Dötze has since evolved into a major opportunity, with Nick Bester and Nedbank backing her next step

Karin-Mari Dötze’s Two Oceans Marathon experience took an unexpected turn after a bib-switch controversy briefly cost her a place in the Top 10.

Two Oceans Marathon runner Karin-Marin Dotze had initially lost her Top 10 spot. Image:@karinmariq

Source: Instagram

Two male runners were later found to have competed using race numbers registered to female entrants, distorting the results before officials corrected them.

For Dötze, the moment was emotionally taxing. She initially believed she had secured a Top 10 finish, only for the standings to shift in the aftermath of the scandal. The incident quickly gained traction both locally and internationally, casting a shadow over the race.

However, the fallout has led to an unexpected opportunity.

See the post below on Instagram:

Karin-Mari Dötze secures Nedbank Running Club deal

The controversy was first exposed by South African runner and blogger Stuart Mann, who also serves on the Two Oceans Marathon board and chairs its Disciplinary Sub-Committee. On Thursday, 23 April 2026, Mann confirmed that Dötze had signed with Nedbank Running Club, marking a major step forward in her career.

Mann shared the news, noting that while Jeppe AC would miss her, the move was in her best interests.

“I just wanted to let you know that Karin-Mari has received sponsorship from Nick Bester and the Nedbank team. We at Jeppe are sad to lose her, but we know it is best for her. We are so proud of her and wish her well with her sponsorship at Nedbank, which we will follow closely,” said Kim Pain.

The sponsorship package includes backing from Nedbank, Dis-Chem, Biogen, Thirsti Water, Bavaria and Nike, who will provide technical apparel, footwear and Nike Vision products.

Karin-Mari Dötze landed a sponsorship deal with Nedbank. Image:@karinmariq

Source: Instagram

Dötze reflects on emotional setback and new chapter

Dötze admitted the experience left her overwhelmed, but she remains grateful for how events have unfolded.

“I am a little bit speechless. This all happened really quickly. I am so grateful for this opportunity,” she said.

Despite her strong attachment to Jeppe AC, she said the decision to move was driven by her desire to grow as an athlete. She explained that she had a conversation with Kim Pain about the decision, adding that she was happy at Jeppe AC and appreciated their support. However, she said she felt it was time to take her running to the next level.

Dötze described the opportunity as an answered prayer, saying she had been praying for a breakthrough and felt it had now come at the right time.

She added that she was excited for the new chapter and intended to embrace it fully and give it her all. Dötze also expressed gratitude to Nick Bester and Nedbank for reaching out, calling the sponsorship a major blessing in her career.

Runner claims he was robbed during the race

Briefly News previously reported that a Two Oceans Marathon runner claimed he was robbed over the weekend during the ultra-marathon race in Cape Town while he was running.

On Sunday, a fellow runner at the marathon, Oscar Von Platen, took to social media to report that he had a horrible experience after a robbery ruined his day.

Source: Briefly News