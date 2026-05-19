A Kaizer Chiefs player has suffered a major blow as he misses out of his country's final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Glamour Boys forward has joined the list of Premier Soccer League stars who will not be representing their country at the competition

The Kaizer Chiefs star was one of the best players for Amakhosi this season, but they ended the campaign without a title

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Kaizer Chiefs forward Glody Lilepo has been dealt a major disappointment after he was left out of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's official squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to take place in North America.

DR Congo national team head coach Sébastien Desabre decided to announce his 26-man squad on Monday, May 18, 2026, as the country hopes to make history in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

The last time the Leopards took part in the global football competition was 52 years ago during the tenth edition in Germany, 1974, but they went by the name Zaire, and this year's edition would be the first time they would participate in the competition as DR Congo.

DR Congo have been drawn in Group K with Portugal, Colombia, and Uzbekistan, a highly competitive section widely regarded as one of the most difficult groups in the tournament.

Lilepo misses out on World Cup squad

Lilepo's chances of making the World Cup squad have come to an end after he was omitted from the 26-man squad, with the likes of Fiston Mayele of Pyramids FC making the list.

The 28-year-old is one of the best players for Kaizer Chiefs this season, scoring decisive goals and also helping the Glamour Boys to a third-place finish in the Betway Premiership. He has represented his country 11 times, with the last match coming three years ago in a friendly match.

Like Lilepo, Orlando Pirates striker Andre de Jong was also left out of New Zealand's World Cup squad.

DR Congo 2026 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

Lionel Mpasi (Le Havre AC), Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liège), Timothy Fayulu (FC Noah)

Defenders

Arthur Masuaku (RC Lens), Joris Kayembe (KRC Genk), Gedoon Kalulu (Aris Limassol), Chancel Mbemba (Lille OSC), Dylan Batubinsika (AE Larisa), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United F.C.), Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian F.C.), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley F.C.), Steve Kapuadi (Widzew Lodz)

Midfielders

Gael Kakuta (AE Larisa), Ngal'ayel Mukau (Lille OSC), Theo Bongonda (FC Spartak Moscow), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland A.F.C.), Brian Cipenga (CD Castellon), Charles Pickel (RCD Espanyol), Nathanael Mbuku (Montpellier HSC), Meshack Elia (Alanyaspor), Samuel Moutoussamy (Atromitos F.C.), Edo Kayembe (Watford F.C.)

Forwards

Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United F.C.), Cedric Bakambu (Real Betis), Fiston Mayele (Pyramids FC), Simon Banza (Al Jazira Club)

Pirates duo doubtful for World Cup

Briefly News earlier reported that Bafana Bafana are set to be hit with a major blow ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The South African men's national team could be without two Orlando Pirates players for the global football competition due to injury.

Source: Briefly News