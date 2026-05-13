FIFA’s new 2026 World Cup payment plan could see PSL clubs earn more than R174,000 per day for every player released to national teams

The longer players remain at the FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, the more money their clubs could receive from FIFA

South African clubs with stars selected for the expanded 48-team World Cup tournament could be in line for massive financial rewards

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South African PSL clubs set to receive R174,000 per day for every player who makes the Bafana Bafana squad. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

FIFA is reportedly set to pay clubs more than €9,000 (about R174,000) per day for every player released for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a move that could see football clubs around the globe earn massive payouts during the tournament.

Italian football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared the update on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, citing information from Spanish outlet COPE.

Romano posted on Facebook:

“FIFA will pay MORE than €9,000 PER DAY per player to clubs that release players for the 2026 World Cup.”

The payments form part of FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme, which rewards clubs for releasing players to represent their countries at the FIFA World Cup.

According to FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme, clubs are compensated for the period players spend with their national teams during the tournament.

FIFA explained:

“The success of every tournament also relies on the active collaboration and support of clubs from across the global football ecosystem.”

How The 2026 World Cup Payments Will Work

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from 11 June to 19 July 2026 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Gianni Infantino and FIFA are expected to oversee the biggest Club Benefits Programme in World Cup history due to the expanded tournament format.

According to Tribuna.com, the payments will apply not only to clubs that own players’ contracts, but also to clubs where players are currently on loan.

FIFA previously allocated US$209 million (about R3.8 billion) to the programme during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The governing body said the compensation is calculated using a “per player, per day” model. The further a national team progresses in the competition, the more money clubs receive.

“All players within a national-team squad are allocated an equal benefit amount, irrespective of their playing time at the competition,” FIFA stated.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with US president Donald Trump and the FIFA World Cup trophy. Image: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Source: Getty Images

What It Could Mean For South African Clubs

The latest figures have sparked discussion among South African football fans, especially with local clubs hoping to see their players feature at the global tournament.

If players from clubs in the Premier Soccer League are selected for national teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, their clubs could receive sizeable financial boosts.

The expanded tournament will feature 48 nations, increasing the chances that more African players and clubs will benefit from the programme.

For clubs balancing player salaries, transfers and development costs, the FIFA payments could provide significant relief.

Tyla joins FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies in historic double

Briefly News previously reported that South African Grammy winner Tyla is set to perform at two separate FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies in Mexico City and Los Angeles.

FIFA confirmed that Tyla will appear alongside global stars including Katy Perry, Future, LISA and J Balvin during the historic tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The singer will perform before South Africa’s opening World Cup clash against Mexico at Estadio Azteca, with FIFA describing the ceremonies as a celebration of football, music and culture.

Source: Briefly News