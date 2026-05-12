A late review inside the World Cup fan competition uncovered missing clubs and an unexpected eligibility issue

Minister Gayton McKenzie reopened the race for supporters still dreaming of a place in Mexico City

An Orlando Pirates correction and strict passport checks are now shaping the final travelling squad

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Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie reopened World Cup fan competition after some reviews. Image: SportArtsCultur

Source: Twitter

Supporters of three Betway Premiership clubs were briefly handed a dramatic second chance to secure a fully funded trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico after a disqualification and administrative review forced the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture to reopen its “Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fan” competition.

The special entry window reopened on Sunday, 10 May 2026, and officially closed on Monday, 11 May 2026, at 17:00. However, the reopened phase applied only to supporters of Sekhukhune United, Polokwane City and Stellenbosch FC.

Gayton McKenzie reopens World Cup fan race

According to Soccer Laduma, the department had initially announced 16 winners from 16 PSL clubs earlier this month. Fans were required to submit 30-second videos showing their passion for football for a chance to attend Bafana Bafana’s opening World Cup match against Mexico on 11 June 2026.

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However, a post-selection review later revealed that Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City had no supporters represented because no entries had been received from those clubs during the original competition phase.

A Stellenbosch FC place also became available after one selected supporter failed to meet the competition’s passport requirements.

“The individual did not possess a valid South African passport at the time of entry,” the department confirmed.

Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie defended the decision to reopen the process for the affected clubs.

“This competition belongs to the fans — to every South African who loves this game and wants to be part of history in Mexico,” McKenzie said.

“We have done everything in our power to make this accessible and fair. This is a final call, and I want those fans to bring everything they’ve got.”

Orlando Pirates supporter reinstated after review

The department also confirmed that an Orlando Pirates supporter had been initially overlooked due to an administrative error during adjudication.

Following an internal review, officials reinstated the fan after discovering the highest-scoring Pirates entry had not originally been recognised.

“When we identified this error, we acted immediately to put it right,” McKenzie said.

“This fan earned their place, and they will be going to Mexico.”

The department said the new entries submitted before Monday’s deadline would now undergo verification with club management and owners to confirm that supporters are genuine fans of the clubs they represent.

The review and verification process is expected to continue on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture posted,

Mexico World Cup winners set for announcement

The final group of 20 supporters is expected to be officially announced on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.

The visa process will begin immediately afterwards, ahead of Bafana Bafana’s opening fixture in Mexico City.

The Daily Maverick reported on 5 May 2026 that two private companies would fund the travelling supporters. McKenzie said government funds would instead be used for South African artists set to perform at official World Cup fan zones.

“If you understand sport, it goes hand-in-hand with music,” McKenzie said.

“I’m not going to stand there as the South African minister of sport, art and culture, and see artists from other countries jumping on the stage.”

With submissions now officially closed, anxious supporters from the three affected PSL clubs are waiting for Wednesday’s final announcement to see who will secure the last coveted places on the flight to Mexico City.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has pushed for all clubs to be represented by loyal fans at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: SAFA.net

Source: UGC

Benni McCarthy opens up on coaching Bafana Bafana

Briefly News also reported that former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy admitted that coaching South Africa after the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be a “special” opportunity.

However, McCarthy suggested the timing may still not be right for him just yet. The former Manchester United first-team coach remains one of the biggest names linked with the national team job whenever Hugo Broos’ future is discussed.

Source: Briefly News