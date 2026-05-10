The introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in South African football is now moving steadily toward completion.

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This was confirmed by Safa NEC member and finance committee chairperson Mxolisi Sibam, who stated that the association has finally received government funding to support the rollout of the technology.

Earlier, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie had pledged that his department would assist the South African Football Association (Safa) in deploying VAR, aimed at reducing refereeing disputes that have previously influenced match outcomes, titles, and league standings.

Despite that commitment, uncertainty lingered for some time over whether the promised funds had actually been disbursed, as Safa had not publicly confirmed receipt even after McKenzie’s announcement and the government’s decision to send referees and media officials to Spain last year to study VAR operations.

That uncertainty has now been resolved. Following a two-day NEC meeting held at Safa’s headquarters south of Johannesburg over the weekend, the association confirmed that the funds have been paid.

“I can confirm that we have received the funding from the minister. The money is in the bank,” Sibam said.

He further clarified that the funds are held in a dedicated account separate from Safa’s general finances. “It is in a ring-fenced account that is not mixed with other Safa transactions. We must comply with both Safa and government reporting regulations,” he added.

Sibam also disclosed the total allocation from government and noted that implementation work is already underway, involving former referees such as Victor Gomes and Daniel Bennett.

“The government has been very supportive,” he said. “They’ve allocated R20 million for VAR implementation. At this NEC meeting, we will finalise the budget approval so work can continue smoothly.”

He added that preparations began several months ago rather than starting recently. “The process has been ongoing for about seven months. We are not starting from scratch,” he explained, noting that those leading the project are aiming for VAR to be operational at the start of next season.

With the current campaign nearing its conclusion in a few weeks and the expanded Fifa World Cup in North America scheduled for the off-season, there appears to be a realistic window for completion. However, Sibam avoided giving a definitive launch date while emphasizing Safa’s determination to accelerate the project.

“Receiving the funds and moving to this stage shows our seriousness,” he said. “As Africa’s leading football association, we cannot afford to lag behind. Several other associations on the continent already use VAR.”

He added that Safa aims to remain competitive across all areas of football development. “We intend to lead in every aspect of the game, and VAR is a key part of that ambition.”

On engagement with the Premier Soccer League (PSL), which is expected to be the primary user of the system, Sibam confirmed that discussions will take place.

“I am not directly involved in refereeing matters, but naturally there will be consultation with the PSL as the main end user,” he said.

He also highlighted that VAR will not be limited to men’s professional football, noting its broader application.

“The PSL will not be the only beneficiary. The Hollywoodbets Super League (HSL) will also make use of the system,” Sibam said. “Our target users are the PSL, the HSL, and all national competitions under Safa.”

Source: Briefly News