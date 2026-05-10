Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Arthur Fraser Claims He Received R50 Million Offer to Drop Phala Phala Case Weeks After Opening It
South Africa

Arthur Fraser Claims He Received R50 Million Offer to Drop Phala Phala Case Weeks After Opening It

by  Byron Pillay
4 min read
  • Arthur Fraser has provided more details about the Phala Phala case and what led him to open the case in 2022
  • The former head of the State Security Agency also claimed that he was offered a lot of money to drop the case
  • Fraser also disputed the amount that was reportedly stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm, saying it was more

CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience

Arthur Fraser claims he was offered money to drop the Phala Phala case
Arthur Fraser claims he was offered money to drop the Phala Phala case shortly after he opened it. Image: Alex Reporter/ News Nexus SA
Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Arthur Fraser has claimed that he was offered more than R50 million to drop the Phala Phala case shortly after he opened it.

The Phala Phala scandal made headlines in 2022, when Fraser, who is a former head of the State Security Agency, filed a criminal complaint at the Rosebank Police Station. He alleged that millions in foreign currency were stolen from the president’s game farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

Read also

Herman Mashaba calls Phala Phala saga a national embarrassment, urges President Ramaphosa to resign

Fraser not only claimed that the crime was covered up, but also that the suspects were allegedly kidnapped and paid to keep quiet about the matter. Three suspects have since appeared in court for the matter.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

Fraser provides more details about Phala Phala

In an exclusive interview with journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika, for his upcoming podcast Unpopular Opinion, Fraser described the first time he received information about theft.

Fraser sat down for the interview after the Constitutional Court ruled that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the matter. The report, which was released in November 2022, concluded that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations of the Constitution and the law. It ruled that this justified an impeachment inquiry, but the African National Congress used its majority in Parliament to vote against adopting the recommendations.

Looking back at the scandal, Fraser said that he was offered R50 million to drop the case. He told wa Afrika that this happened two weeks after he opened the case at the station.

He also explained that several individuals, with knowledge of the matter, approached him because of his intelligence background. He said the individuals were deeply disturbed and reached out to him long before he opened the case.

Read also

Gayton McKenzie insists Patriotic Alliance will not vote to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa

“They said, ‘Do you know the president is involved in this thing? And this is bad,” Fraser said.
“One person asked me to actually pull the trigger because we should not have a president who is involved in the type of activities that they were involved in,” he recalled.

He added that he spent months testing the information before acting on it.

Fraser disputes the amount of money stolen

While the official trial and investigation centred on an amount of $580,000, Fraser argued that it was far more. He said that individuals familiar with the matter told him that the amount exceeded $2-million. He also explained that payments were made after the theft, which raised more questions.

“Remember the bribery. When they paid these people, it was not in dollars; it was in rands. But the amount that was stolen was in dollars.”
“So, it means that there’s more money in rands that was available and that was being given to people. So there’s more money laundering taking place here. You mustn’t be narrow on this thing.”

Read also

Presidency notes Constitutional Court's Phala Phala ruling, insists that no one is above the law

Imanuwela David and siblings Froliana and Ndilinasho Joseph appeared in court for the theft
Imanuwela David and siblings Froliana and Ndilinasho Joseph were arrested in court for the theft. Image: SurgeZirc SA
Source: Facebook

What you need to know about the Phala Phala case

IPID blames technical issues for Phala Phala report delay

Briefly News reported that IPID blamed an email issue in June 2025 as the reason why it did not release the Phala Phala report.

Read also

Fraser confident Constitutional Court's Phala Phala ruling will prove everyone is equal, SA debates

Senzo Mchunu noted that the report was marked as top secret by IPID, but ActionSA requested to have it made public.

South Africans were left in disbelief at the excuse conjured up by IPID as to why it couldn't respond to ActionSA's request.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Cyril RamaphosaLimpopoSouth African Police Service - SAPS
Hot:
Krystiana Tiana Mantwa Matlala Gcaba brothers South African actors Hannah Stuelke