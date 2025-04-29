ActionSA Submits Application for Classified Phala Phala Report, Won’t Allow Matter to Be Swept Aside
- ActionSA is demanding transparency when it comes to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala game farm robbery
- The party submitted an application to obtain the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (IPID) report
- Police Minister Senzo Mchunu stated that the report by IPID into the matter was classified and marked as top secret
GAUTENG - ActionSA remains committed to transparency and won’t allow the Phala Phala matter to be swept under the rug and forgotten about.
The party has asked to see an Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (IPID) report into the theft of foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm.
In March 2025, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu explained that the IPID report was classified as “top secret” under Paragraph 3.4.4 of the Minimum Information Security Standards. As a result, it cannot be viewed unless it is declassified.
ActionSA submits formal application for IPID report
Herman Mashaba’s party has now submitted an application to obtain that report, in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA).
The party stated that it would be willing to take the matter to the High Court if necessary.
ActionSA argued that matters could only be classified as top secret if they met certain criteria, none of which the Phala Phala report did.
“Upon entering Parliament last year, ActionSA declared that it would not simply allow the Phala Phala matter to be swept aside in the manner now seemingly accepted by parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU),” the party said in a statement.
The party added that by applying, it was a fulfilment of its promise to demand transparency.
The Phala Phala saga made headlines in June 2022 when charges were laid against the president and members of his security detail.
It was alleged that Ramaphosa and his team had covered robbery at his game farm in February 2020, where large sums of foreign currency were stolen. The money was allegedly concealed in furniture.
The amount stolen was believed to be around $580,000, which Ramaphosa maintained was from the sale of buffalo. No one was prosecuted for the theft.
What you need to know about Phala Phala
- The South African Reserve Bank exonerated Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala farm theft
- The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute anyone related to the Phala Phala case
- The Democratic Alliance slammed the NPA's decision not to prosecute anyone related to the theft
- Cyril Ramaphosa was grilled in Parliament, but maintained his innocence when it came to Phala Phala
- The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party accused the NPA of being captured after its decision not to prosecute
