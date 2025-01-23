The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has praised Donald Trump following his inauguration as the new US President

Jacob Zuma's party said they hoped President Trump would investigate why dollars were found at Phala Phala

South Africans are amused by the MK Party's statement, with many saying Trump wouldn't care about SA

The MK Party has described President Donald Trump as a beacon of hope, and asked him to investigate Phala Phala. Image: Jim Watson/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has thrown shade at President Cyril Ramaphosa while congratulating Donald Trump on his inauguration.

The party, led by Jacob Zuma, congratulated Trump on being officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America, saying he was a “beacon of hope and sovereignty.” Trump was officially sworn in as the country’s President on 20 January at the US Capitol.

MK Party wants Trump to investigate Phala Phala

During an official statement in which the MK Party praised the new US President, they also mentioned the infamous Phala Phala saga, in which millions of dollars were stolen from the President’s game farm in Limpopo. Although it occurred in 2020, Phala Phala remains a big issue today.

“We trust that President Trump’s administration will investigate the involvement of the US dollar in the Phala Phala farm saga, where millions of US currency were stashed under Mr Ramaphosa's mattresses and sofas,” the party said.

The party has been critical that no one has been held accountable for the crime.

The MK Party has criticised the face that no one was held accountable for what happened at Phala Phala, including Cyril Ramaphosa. Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

South Africans troll Zuma

The party’s praise of Trump and mention of Phala Phala amused social media users, who couldn’t imagine Trump caring about the former President’s request.

@I_See_Flames said:

“Trump might be a lying dimwit, but even so, I doubt he cares very much about some old fool who can’t count or the opinions he may have.”

@Thapelo12007387 added:

“Trump never dumped his party to form another to contest against his former party. And again, the man is rich. He’s not selling cattle to raise money.”

@n0ndaba_ stated:

“Trump will likely probe Phala Phala because those dollars definitely came from Biden's people😂. But he'll likely keep the info private.”

Tumelo Mabaso said:

“Common sense does not exist there by MK.”

Ferdi Thomson added:

“As if Trump cares about what MK says.”

Rajiv Singh stated:

“Hai, they are not interested in SA.”

Pholoba BN added:

“Yoh. I didn't see this coming😂.”

NPA unhappy President won't be prosecuted for Phala Phala

Briefly News reported on 12 October 2024 that MK Party’s Dr John Hlope accused the NPA of being captured.

Dr Hlope made the comments over the NPA's refusal to prosecute anyone in the Phala Phala saga.

The MK Party promised that they would raise the matter during Parliament's question-and-answer session.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News