People across Mzansi were feeling warm and fuzzy when a beloved English teacher received some gifts from caring learners

Educators have been expressing their distaste for the profession for years, with some sharing videos about their plans to quit

South Africans praised the present, and many more expressed how they loved being taught by the woman

Some students were feeling appreciative and decided to give their English teacher a gift. She received a gift bag and some cupcakes, which she loved. The caption read:

"The teacher who never forgot us... So we made sure she'd never forget this moment."

According to different people in the comment section, the teacher's name is Miss Moody, and she has touched many hearts with her lesson.

A long-lasting impact

TikTokker lindelwa2904 shared the clip of the loved educator and another one in a reply to a comment that said:

"No man the likes are not enough."

Based on the second clip the young lady shared, the teacher was so caring that she visited her while she was in the hospital. The second clip also shows how the young woman and Miss Moody were close.

See the first clip below:

The importance of education

The state of education in South Africa isn't the best, and many teachers feel the same way. Briefly News has covered some stories of teachers sharing their experiences with the profession. Some have shared stories of what classrooms are like these days, while others have shared how they were dissatisfied with the pay offered.

People across Mzansi had nothing but positivity to share about the beloved teacher.

Read the comments below:

Aurora said:

"Stop I’m gonna cry. This is what you get for having a good impact on kids, they’re returning the love you’re giving to them 🥺"

Black molasses🦋 mentioned:

"She reminds me of my maths teacher from gr10-12 yho that lady loved us so much and we loved her too. For her birthday one year we got her flowers and her favourite type of coffee and other stuff."

Miss Moody responded by saying:

"I will never forget this day. You and Lungie surprised me before I left for overseas. I miss and love you so much. Thank you for making teaching a pleasure for me."

vuyongewu commented:

"We went to Pinetown Girls’ High together. Fluffy, what a sweet soul❤️🥺"

jeraah shared:

"In Grade 8, 2018, I would bunk every class but when it was her period, I would never miss😅Such a great soul❤️"

Lilly said:

"Please never stop loving that woman... Never ever... You can go to varsity or wherever... Always check her 🙏."

SG mentioned:

"Teachers don't realise that to some of us, it wasn't just the lesson we learnt, it was the humility and the compassion we saw in them too 🥺"

