Londie London once again found herself trending on social media after sharing a video of herself showing off her dance moves

The singer and reality TV personality's video was met with a wave of admiration from her supporters and followers, who flooded the comment section gushing over her and her stunning hourglass figure

However, it wasn't without criticism, as several users also took the time to slam the star over her dance moves and career

Londie London's dance video went viral across several platforms. Images: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Singer and reality TV star Londie London has once again taken social media by storm, setting fans' timelines alight with her latest viral video. Known for her captivating screen presence and lavish lifestyle, the star found herself sitting comfortably on the trends list after giving fans an up-close look at her impressive dance moves.

Londie took to her official TikTok page on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, to share the playful footage, which was captured just moments after she returned home from an intense workout session at the gym.

Stepping away from her usual high-fashion, red-carpet ensembles, the mother of two flaunted her famous curves and immaculate hourglass figure in a tight, backless beige unitard. Moving rhythmically to a heavy Amapiano beat, her post-workout energy instantly grabbed the attention of thousands across social media.

Not stopping at just one viral moment, Londie treated her followers to a second video, where she is seen happily vibing to an unreleased track by rising music sensation Zee Nxumalo. Clearly obsessed with the song's catchy melody, Londie tagged the Ngisakuthanda singer directly, pleading with her to drop the highly anticipated track as soon as possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This latest social media frenzy follows hot on the heels of the massive success of her hit reality show, Life with Londie London. The show's soaring viewership numbers have triggered a brand-new wave of public fascination with the star, making every single one of her casual lifestyle posts an instant talking point online.

Watch Londie London's video below.

Social media reacts to Londie London's viral moment

As expected, the comment section under her posts, which were reshared to other platforms, quickly transformed into a battlefield of differing opinions, with a majority of her devoted supporters and followers flooding the platform with overwhelming praise.

Nomkhosi Ndlovu 🤸 said:

"Just so you know, this is why we love you, Londie."

Nthabiseng Maseko was shocked:

"To think this is all natural."

EMI🍒 showed love to Londie London:

"They can never make me hate you, ma."

Keem admired:

"I think she is becoming more herself, lovely to see."

However, as is often the case with Mzansi's top influencers, the videos were also met with a wave of criticism, as several trolls used the opportunity to slam the star while questioning her career and tumultuous personal life.

Londie London's dance video had fans going nuts for her hourglass figure. Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku wins fans over with his dance moves

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's viral dance videos.

The famous polygamist and staunch traditionalist sparked a wave of adoration from fans who couldn't help but gush over his carefree spirit.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News