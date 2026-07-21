Sizwe Dhlomo's response to Gayton McKenzie's R31 million World Cup expenses ignited debate

Public reactions were divided on transparency versus the necessity of spending for the FIFA World Cup delegation

Dhlomo's previous calls for McKenzie's dismissal resurface amid controversy over expenditure breakdown

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Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Gayton McKenzie's R31 million FIFA World Cup bill. Image: RODGER BOSCH / AFP, Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

A three-letter response from Sizwe Dhlomo has reignited debate around Gayton McKenzie's FIFA World Cup spending. The broadcaster reacted after the Sports, Arts and Culture Minister published a detailed breakdown of nearly R31 million spent on South Africa's World Cup programme, prompting mixed reactions from the public.

The minister published an itemised account of the expenditure on Sunday, 19 July 2026, setting off fresh debate about the size of the delegation, travel costs and whether taxpayers received value for money. An 18-member delegation, including the minister, support staff, the Director-General and a project team, represented South Africa across Mexico, Canada and the United States.

See Gayton McKenzie’s full spending breakdown below:

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Gayton McKenzie's breakdown

As South Africans dissected the numbers, Dhlomo’s brief reaction became one of the most widely shared responses to the controversy. Dhlomo reacted to McKenzie's expenditure breakdown with a short but telling post, simply writing:

"lol!"

See the post below:

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's post

South Africans remained divided over the expenditure, with some applauding McKenzie for being transparent and others questioning whether such spending was necessary.

Here are some of the comments:

@Waltz42747233 wrote:

"I appreciate his transparency. I think it's the first time a minister does this."

@ntate_kapari said:

"Do we really not want a minister to attend the World Cup? Do we really expect him to go just by himself? Hawu mara, you've seen the other countries and who they brought, so angazi..."

@HMokwale questioned:

"Minister and 2 support staff = R7m. SA Legends involving 27 professionals = R6m. How did we get to this conclusion calculation and allowances of funds?"

@mzitho_10 argued:

"Imagine we are paying for adults to go on holiday while we struggle. We could've at least taken kids in the academies who are actually future Bafana players."

@mariovamba04 added:

"Transparency is not a substitute for wastefulness. What's the benefit of such a large delegation? If they're all there, who mans the office? Or are we also paying for standing allowances?"

@kingwara_SA concluded:

"No one is slapping one another and saying, ' Wake up. We're spending money that could be regenerated to build a top-tier welcoming country instead of using millions like it's nothing and still being mouthy on manifestos.’"

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Gayton McKenzie's R31 million World Cup bill. Image: RODGER BOSCH / AFP, Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo calls for Gayton McKenzie's dismissal

Dhlomo's mocking reaction was not entirely surprising given his history with the minister.

In mid-2025, Briefly News previously reported that the broadcaster publicly called for McKenzie's removal from Cabinet following the resurfacing of old social media posts, including an alleged racial slur.

McKenzie refused to apologise, arguing that his political past was being unfairly weaponised against him.

Source: Briefly News