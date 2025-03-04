Sizwe Dhlomo and Gayton McKenzie ignited a heated debate on X (formerly Twitter) after trading barbs

Dhlomo accused McKenzie of abandoning the Patriotic Alliance after being appointed minister in the Government of National Unity (GNU)

The minister dismissed the claims, stating that his job is to serve all South Africans regardless of their party affiliation

Sizwe Dhlomo and Gayton McKenzie trade words on social media. Image: Lucky Nxumalo/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Renowned media personality Sizwe Dhlomo and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie set timelines ablaze after exchanging heated words on X (formerly Twitter). Interestingly, McKenzie previously vowed to help Unathi Nkayi revive her career following her fallout with Sizwe Dhlomo, which resulted in her dismissal from Kaya FM.

Sizwe Dhlomo and Gayton McKenzie exchange heated words on X

The current war of words between Minister Gayton and Sizwe was set in motion when the media personality blasted the politician for abandoning the Patriotic Alliance after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him a minister in the GNU. A social media user, Siya Masilela, brought this to McKenzie's attention, posting:

“Haha, not Sizwe Dhlomo saying, 'Since he became a minister, I've never heard him saying Patriotic Alliance, not even once.' Gayton McKenzie, is that you?”

Gayton McKenzie dismissed Sizwe Dhlomo's sentiments and said that as a Minister, he represents the interests of every South African, not just his party. McKenzie also took a jab at Sizwe, pointing out the differences between radio and politics.

“I’m not a Patriotic Alliance Minister. I am a Minister for all South Africans, even for those who didn’t vote for me. Ministers should differentiate between their political party role and official state duty role. I don’t know how it works at a radio gig, but Cabinet surely works differently,” McKenzie responded.

Sizwe Dhlomo didn’t take Gayton McKenzie’s response lightly. He pointed out that the minister should’ve listened to the show before commenting. The Kaya FM presenter also suggested that the politician was just as clueless about government as he is about radio,

“Maybe you should listen to the show before commenting, uyabo? BTW, you don’t know how government works either; you demonstrate that daily,” fired back.

Mzansi divided as Sizwe Dhlomo and Gayton McKenzie clash

In the comments, netizens were surprised by Sizwe Dhlomo’s strong sentiments. Others suggested that the two should host a debate, while others called out Sizwe for blasting the minister. A section of netizens agreed with Sizwe’s assessment of Gayton McKenzie.

Here are some of the comments:

@lavidaNOTA suggested:

“Please have this debate on air.”

@odedanilo highlighted:

“And you were actually defending him. Not that anyone’s scared to tell him he’s been running his office like a spaza shop. which is exactly what he’s been doing. Akasatshwa phela lol.”

@KeaBeezy said:

“It’s weird someone who is not in government, who has never been in government, is telling a whole minister how he thinks government works.”

@oom_Chris said:

“I can agree with you on that, Dinangwe, I don’t remember Gayton McKenzie saying anything that makes sense in Parliament ever since he became a minister. He has become an embarrassment, and it’s completely disappointing each time he opens his mouth.”

@BennieSonamzi said:

“Hope you won’t send an apology in few hours like our sister Ntsiki, this will be interesting. Let me grab my beer.”

@Zack_here:

“Let me load Data, I wanna see who is going to apologize between these two. Others have apologized before. 🤭”

Sizwe Dhlomo and Gayton McKenzie left netizens divided after trading barbs. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images, OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

