Cardoso Explains Why Bafana Bafana Star Was Substituted Against Kaizer Chiefs

Miguel Cardoso has shared more details about the reason behind his decision to substitute Khuliso Mudau during Kaizer Chiefs clash

The Portuguese gaffer got his first win against the Soweto giants this weekend since being appointed as the Brazilians' coach

The Bafana Bafana defender is just returning from injury, and there were concerns about his fitness after being subbed off

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has stated the reason behind his decision to substitute Bafana Bafana star Khuliso Mudau during their 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilians made it three wins in a row against the Glamour Boys this season courtesy of a lone strike from Lucas Ribeiro in the first half of the tie.

Mudau started the match on the right back but was substituted for Thapelo Moreno in the second half as he's just recovering from injury.

Miguel Cardoso speaks on Khuliso Mudau's substitution during Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Cardoso speaks on Mudau's substitution against Kaizer Chiefs

In an interview with the media, as per iDiskiTimes, Cardoso confirmed why he subbed off Mudau against the Soweto giants after just returning from injury.

The Portuguese tactician admitted that he had it planned to replace the Bafana Bafana fullback before the match started.

“No, he didn’t come off too early in the match,” Cardoso explained to the media.

“We were aware that a substitution was necessary. We anticipated it.

“I also knew there were a few players, like Lucas Suarez, who I might have to pull out. I was considering taking him off. Similarly, Asekho Tiwani was also someone I thought might need to come off, and even Jayden Adams was in my mind as someone I might have to substitute.

“We base these decisions on our assessments of their physical condition, the data they produce, and the reports we receive on their well-being. As for Mudau, he made a great recovery.

“There’s nothing unusual about his situation. Just a couple of minutes before he was about to come off, I asked him how he was feeling. He said, ‘Good.’ I told him, ‘Alright, let’s push for a few more minutes,’ but the players understand when it's time to come off. He took care of himself, and I truly appreciate that he did.

“This allowed us to bring on Thapelo, but we have to be cautious with him too. As you saw in the last game, we substituted him as well. Now, we need to manage their rest carefully so we can make an informed decision about who will start in the next match.”

Mamelodi Sundowns next match will be against Lamontville Golden Arrows in a mid-week fixture in the Betway Premiership before they switch focus to Nedbank Cup quarter-final tie.

