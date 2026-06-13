Social media went into an absolute frenzy after Lamiez Holworthy's best friend, The Funny Chef, showed off the gift she bought the DJ for her birthday

The content creator shared a touching message, opening up about finally being able to buy Lamiez her dream car, a sleek Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

However, fans got the shock of their lives after seeing the vehicle in question, realising that the hilarious plot twist that had just unfolded in mere seconds

The Funny Chef left fans in stitches after unveiling her gift to Lamiez Holworthy. Images: the_funnychef

Source: Instagram

In the world of South African celebrity friendships, DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and Lebogang Tlokana, affectionately known as The Funny Chef, are absolute goals. However, leave it to a comedian to turn a heartfelt birthday milestone into one of the funniest viral moments on the timeline.

On 12 June 2026, social media went into an absolute frenzy when The Funny Chef took to her Instagram page to share a surprisingly sombre and emotional video. Speaking candidly directly to the camera, the chef and top-tier content creator opened up about a massive financial milestone: she had finally saved up enough money to make her bestie's ultimate dream come true.

Addressing the birthday girl with intense sincerity, Lebogang gushed.

"Lamiez has always wanted a G-Wagon, and I saved up long enough to get you one. I hope this is gonna make you happy."

She even went so far as to add a sweet, slightly apologetic disclaimer, noting that while the luxury vehicle wasn't exactly the colour her friend had originally wanted, it was still her dream ride.

With viewers' hearts thoroughly melted and anticipation reaching an all-time high, the camera followed The Funny Chef as she solemnly made her way out to a parking lot. Fans were fully prepared to see a roaring, matte-black, multi-million-rand beast of a machine parked between the lines.

Instead, Mzansi got the shock of their lives.

The Funny Chef baited fans to believe that she bought her best friend, Lamiez Holworthy, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, only to present a miniature version of the luxury car. Image: the_funnychef

Source: Instagram

As the camera panned downward, it revealed a tiny, portable toy G-Wagon'kie placed flat on the tarmac, perfectly positioned as though it was an actual full-sized vehicle parked in the bay.

Without breaking character, the camerawoman aggressively zoomed into the microscopic luxury car. The Funny Chef, who recently welcomed her first child, then casually bent down, picked up the entire "vehicle" with one hand, and placed it directly onto the palm of her hand.

Wiping away mock tears of joy, she delivered her final birthday message.

"Happy birthday, girl, I really hope you like it."

The hilarious plot twist unfolded in a matter of seconds, but its impact on the timeline was immediate. The comments section exploded with laughing emojis, with peers and fans alike losing their minds over the top-tier trolling.

Watch The Funny Chef's video below.

Social media reacts to The Funny Chef's video

With Lamiez yet to publicly launch her mini Merc on the streets, fans and peers were completely floored by the emotional bait that The Funny Chef had set up, only to drop the mother of all plot twists.

sariagladys laughed:

"You are the best friend we all wish to have. You have made her dream come true."

magistics_sa said:

"It’s the thought that counts."

lsgee29 reacted:

"Weitsi, I saw it coming."

kay.motsamai was surprised:

"Not me believing that you really bought her the actual G-Wagon."

Hlela_Lulubel added:

"She’s such a clown, and I love their friendship."

Lamiez Holworthy emotional as fans sing to her

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Lamiez Holworthy's reaction to a crowd of fans serenading her with a popular wedding song during her performance.

Coming from officially tying the knot with her longtime love, Khuli Chana, the DJ was overwhelmed with emotion at how her supporters celebrated her.

Source: Briefly News