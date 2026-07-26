Mpumelelo Mseleku posted a heartfelt tribute to his first wife, Tirelo Kale, on Facebook on Saturday, 25 July 2026

The Izingane Zesthembu star's post came amid swirling speculation that his other wife, Amahle Biyela, had separated from him

Mzansi has been divided over the post, with some fans feeling for Amahle while others celebrated Tirelo

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Mpumelelo Mseleku gushed over Tiirelo Kale. Image: Mpumelelo Mseleku

Source: Facebook

Reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku melted hearts and stirred up some controversy on Saturday, 25 July 2026, when he took to Facebook to publicly celebrate his first wife, Tirelo Kale. The sweet gesture quickly turned heads, arriving at a time when rumours about his other wife, Amahle Biyela, have been circulating online.

Known for his appearance on the popular South African reality show Izingane Zesthembu, Mpumelelo is no stranger to public scrutiny over his polygamous family life. But this week, it was a love post — not drama — that got people talking.

Mpumelelo Mseleku's message to Tirelo Kale

Writing in Zulu, Mpumelelo expressed deep gratitude to Tiri, thanking her for standing firmly by his side through both the good and the difficult moments.

"Thank you for standing by me mother in good times and bad times but you are always with me thank you my wife," he wrote, alongside two couple photos that showed the pair looking close and content.

The post, set to Ntencane's Ukhethe Mina, landed warmly with many fans who have always been vocal about their affection for the mother of his son.

See Mpumelelo's original Facebook post by clicking here.

Mzansi reacts to Sbindi Mseleku's message

The tribute sparked a wave of responses across social media, with fans split between celebrating Tirelo and feeling sympathy for Amahle.

Here are some of the comments:

Sanelisiwe Sane-Shey Mkhwanazi wrote:

"Pain went straight to Zozo FC🥱🥱 and I'm one of the pain feelers💔💔🤣"

Lonwabo Andy Matinise had this to say:

"You really received God's Favour Ngalo, as we are awaiting Dem buffalo's at the Kale Kraal Mpumelelo Mseleku she's the one you can build with"

Kaytro Kebs kept it simple:

"Your one and only certified true soulmate 👌 💓💓💓"

Bernice Opare was not impressed, however, writing: "You better post the same thing for Mahle😡😡"

Zinhle C. S Cele weighed in: "Of all your baby momas and wives, I love Tiri"

Mzansi reacted after Mpumelelo Mseleku gushed over Tiirelo Kale. Image: MpumeleloMseleku

Source: Facebook

Mpumelelo Mseleku appeals for help

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mpumelelo Mseleku claimed that Umhlali SAPS falsely raided his home and accused him of serious crimes during the operation.

The reality TV star alleges his case has changed investigating officers several times since it was opened last year.

Source: Briefly News