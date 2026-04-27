Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku seemed rather chuffed after capturing a moment between his wives, Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela

The reality TV star and polygamist shared a video of his brides bonding, gushing over the fact that they both chose him out of all the men in the world

While many fans admired the ladies' bond, others suggested something was brewing beneath the surface that a video couldn't quite capture

Mpumelelo Mseleku shared a video of his wives bonding. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and polygamist Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku couldn't hide his pride as he shared a rare glimpse into the sisterly bond between his two wives, Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela.

On Sunday, 26 April 2026, the Ithando Nes'thembu star took to social media to post a heartwarming video of his brides enjoying a moment of togetherness, gushing over the fact that both women "chose him" out of all the men in the world.

"There are so many people in the world, yet you chose me. Thank you, my darlings."

In the video, Sbindi captured a candid moment during an outing with his wives, who are seen sitting closely together and appearing deep in conversation as they scroll through something on Tirelo's phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sbindi drove his message home by soundtracking the video with Ntencane’s hit, Ukhethe Mina. Using the song's title, which translates to "You Chose Me," he used the lyrics to highlight the love and harmony within his polygamous household.

By sharing the sister-wives' bonding moment, the Izingane Zesthembu star effectively shut down the critics and celebrated the fact that both women have intentionally committed to their lives with him.

The video arrives months after Sbindi and Amahle welcomed their first child. While the family seems to have found its rhythm, the public remains obsessed with their dynamic. For Sbindi, the unity between his wives serves as proof that his household is thriving, despite the constant pressure of his famous surname.

Watch Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela's video below.

Social media critiques Mpumelelo Mseleku's video

Fans admired the ladies' bond and praised them for managing to find a relationship in the often complicated dynamic.

_missjali said:

"I love to see this."

lelethusonke wrote:

"The way Tirelo looks at her, such a sweetheart."

zarmar_cphume was in their feelings:

"Yoh, not me crying like a pregnant mosquito, this is so cute."

Mzansi weighed in on the relationship between Mpumelelo Mseleku's wives, Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others said they weren't buying the sisterly love "facade," sharing their beliefs about the polygamous dynamic as well as the ladies' characters.

dlam.ini1157 said:

"I like how Mahle is. She doesn't buy this 'Miss Nice Nice' Tirelo is playing. Because Tiri babe is dangerous, with that fake smile and laughter. You don't trust."

tatendamazoyo6 said:

"Mahle looks uncomfortable, though."

happycymphiwe claimed:

"One of them is forcing this, especially the one from Rusternburg."

Fans admire MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe's sisterhood

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to viral photos of Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo and Mbali "MaNgwabe" Ngwabe.

The pair wore matching traditional attire for a wedding, and fans couldn't help but admire their closeness.

Source: Briefly News