Stormers second-row forward Ruben van Heerden has been handed a major opportunity to stake his claim for Springbok honours after being called up as cover for injured captain Salmaan Moerat.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Moerat, who has endured an injury-disrupted season, will miss the upcoming national camp, opening the door for Van Heerden to join the squad in Johannesburg on Wednesday ahead of next weekend’s non-capped encounter against the Barbarians.

The call-up comes after an impressive campaign for the Stormers, with Van Heerden building on the form that saw him claim the URC’s Tackle Machine award last season. He is no stranger to the Barbarians setup either, having featured for the invitational side against the All Blacks in November and the Springboks in June last year.

With the Springboks facing a shortage of available players due to injuries and scheduling demands, Van Heerden’s chances of earning a maiden Test cap have received a significant boost.

The national squad is expected to be stretched next weekend, with a number of players unavailable because of the United Rugby Championship final between the Bulls and Leinster. South Africa will field separate squads for the Barbarians fixture and the SA ‘A’ match against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha.

The lock stocks have been particularly affected, with experienced internationals RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager all working their way back from injury, while Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé remains committed to provincial duty ahead of the URC decider.

Now 28, Van Heerden has been one of the Stormers’ standout forwards this season and recently celebrated his 50th appearance for the Cape side. Before establishing himself in Cape Town, he also had spells with the Bulls, Sharks and English club Exeter Chiefs.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source: Briefly News