Every member of Bafana Bafana’s 26-man FIFA World Cup squad is set to receive a lucrative reward simply for featuring in the group-stage matches of the tournament.

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According to a source close to the negotiations, the South African Football Association (SAFA) and the players have finalized a bonus agreement that guarantees each squad member R2 million for participating in the team's first three World Cup fixtures.

The payment package is made possible through FIFA's financial rewards structure. SAFA is expected to earn at least $9 million (about R150 million) for qualifying and competing in the group stage, while an additional $1.5 million (approximately R25 million) will be allocated for tournament preparations. These funds comfortably cover the agreed player bonuses.

The incentive scheme becomes increasingly rewarding as Bafana Bafana advances through the competition. Reaching the Round of 16 would boost SAFA's FIFA earnings to $11 million (around R180 million), triggering higher payouts for players under the agreed bonus framework.

Bigger rewards on offer

Should South Africa achieve a remarkable run to the World Cup final, the squad would divide a total bonus pot of roughly R242 million, translating to about R9.3 million per player. Winning the tournament would elevate those earnings even further, with each player taking home at least R14 million from an overall reward package worth R365 million.

The financial windfall would not be limited to the national team. Premier Soccer League giants such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are also expected to benefit through FIFA's Club Benefit Programme, which compensates clubs for releasing players to represent their countries at the World Cup.

Clarifying the arrangement, the source told KickOff: “The agreement is strictly between SAFA and the players following our discussions. FIFA is not directly involved in this deal. Meanwhile, coach Hugo Broos and assistant coach Helman Mkhalele operate under separate contractual agreements with SAFA.”

Source: Briefly News