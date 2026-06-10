A Soshanguve father competed in a trolley dash at a shopping mall, where participants had a limited time to collect items

He focused on baby essentials and household goods during the timed shopping competition

The event formed part of a Father’s Month promotion celebrating fathers and their role in families

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A father took part in a trolley dash competition at Soshanguve Mall in Pretoria on 7 June 2026, where participants were given a limited time to collect as many items as possible inside a store as part of a Father’s Month promotional event.

A man sprinted down a supermarket aisle past refrigerated meat displays while participating in a frantic trolley dash for family essentials. Image: Soshanguve Mall

Source: Facebook

The competition, hosted at the mall in Soshanguve, allowed selected participants a fixed time to run through aisles and fill their trolleys before the timer expired. One of the participants, identified as Tebogo, focused primarily on essential household and baby items during the challenge.

During the timed dash, Tebogo moved quickly through the store and selected items including diapers, baby care products and food essentials. The event was designed to celebrate fathers and highlight their role in supporting families, with participants encouraged to maximise the value of what they collected within the time limit.

Tebogo wins praise for family shopping strategy

Soshanguve Mall organisers said the initiative formed part of Father’s Month celebrations aimed at recognising responsible and present fathers in the community.

The video of the trolley dash was later shared on social media, where it gained attention for Tebogo’s selection strategy, with many users praising his focus on family needs over personal items.

A determined father pushed a supermarket shopping trolley through the aisles during a timed run, focusing his attention on stacking it with essential items. Image: Soshanguve Mall

Source: Facebook

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi applaud his decision

Muka Muka commented:

“Wow, he thought of his baby first… This is beautiful to watch.”

Mamokete Peete wrote:

“I will run straight to the baby section, take all the formula I see, nappies, wipes, aqueous cream, bum cream, medication, and baby food. Haibo, I will look for real in that section. And I pray that I will be having comfortable shoes nje because what.”

Tshepo Slaki-Ndala Wale Pirates asked:

“Why atlogela di pampers?”

Emmanuel Katlego BoiLuse commented:

“The child should see this.”

Modiegi Rantho wrote:

“Best daddy of the year. Baby supplies n seshebo. ❤️🔥”

Chandapiwa Maifala commented:

“The first one who didn't take chicken.”

Kekasih Gelap KU wrote:

“Wasting your time running.”

Tabs Zoeloe joked:

“You can tell he doesn’t visit Shoprite because why did he take so long to find the baby aisle?!”

MA B Ade wrote:

“I watched 5 times a true dad.”

Winnie Masemola asked:

“O bethile ke size ya pampers.”

Mpho Lefifi wrote:

“Congratulations is better to come early and go to the store, and see so when the time comes, I know where to run. 😆”

3 Other Briefly News stories about trolley dashes

A viral TikTok video posted on TikTok captures a tannie executing a calculated strategy during a high-stakes trolley dash at Shoprite.

A video of a woman employing a unique, stationary tactic during a supermarket trolley dash challenge has gone viral on social media.

A local man impressed online viewers with his tactical choices during a fast-paced supermarket trolley dash challenge.

Source: Briefly News