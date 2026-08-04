Johannesburg-based Simphiwe Mohlahlo is a female racing driver who competes in the Investchem MSA4 Championship and with the Formula Libre Gauteng team

The Tembisa-born racer is currently the only Black female single-seater driver competing in both categories

Beyond motorsport, Simphiwe is a professional makeup artist and content creator, embracing her femininity while pursuing her dream of becoming a professional racing driver

Simphiwe Mohlahlo has been selected as one of the participants in Briefly News' Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring

Simphiwe took her place behind the wheel of her single-seater race car during a race day. Image: Simphiwe Sims

Source: Facebook

Johannesburg racing driver Simphiwe Mohlahlo is making her mark in motorsport while challenging stereotypes surrounding women and people of colour in the industry. Born in Tembisa and now living in Johannesburg, Simphiwe's motorsport journey began in 2023.

She currently competes in the Investchem MSA4 Championship and with the Formula Libre Gauteng team, where she is breaking barriers as the only Black female single-seater driver competing in both categories. For Simphiwe, racing is more than a passion. It is a platform to prove that women belong behind the wheel and that talent, ambition and determination have no gender.

The moment racing became more than a hobby

Simphiwe recalls the first time she climbed into a single-seater race car as the moment she realised that motorsport could become her future. The experience was both intimidating and exhilarating, but it gave her a sense of purpose and cemented her desire to build a career in racing. Reflecting on the moment that changed everything, she said:

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"From that moment on, I knew I wanted to build a career in motorsport and inspire more women to believe they belong in this space too."

Her journey, however, has not been without challenges. As a woman in motorsport, Simphiwe already navigates an industry where female drivers remain underrepresented. She also faces the reality that very few people of colour are represented in the sport. Being the only Black female single-seater driver competing in both of her categories has made her journey even more significant.

Simphiwe proudly celebrated her success after winning multiple trophies in Formula Libre. Image: Simphiwe Sims

Source: Facebook

Breaking barriers in a male-dominated sport

For Simphiwe, representation is about more than simply being visible. It is about creating a path for the young girls who will come after her. She has also had to navigate one of the biggest challenges facing aspiring racers: the cost of competing. Motorsport requires significant financial investment, and securing sponsorship has been one of the biggest obstacles in her career.

A racer, makeup artist and content creator

Away from the track, Simphiwe is a professional makeup artist and content creator, proving that women do not have to fit into a single stereotype. Her life reflects the many different sides of her personality. One day, she can be creating a makeup look, and the next, she can be competing at high speed in a single-seater race car.

For Simphiwe, there is no contradiction between femininity and ambition. She believes women are multidimensional and should never feel pressured to shrink themselves to fit society's expectations. Speaking about the different sides of her identity, she said:

"I wish people understood that women don't have to choose between being feminine and being ambitious. I can spend one day doing makeup and another racing at high speed in a single-seater, and both are equally authentic parts of who I am. Strength and femininity can exist together, and I'm proud to represent both."

The Tembisa-born driver showed her determination as she geared up to compete on the track. Image: Simphiwe Sims

Source: Facebook

A legacy of courage and possibility

When Simphiwe thinks about the legacy she hopes to leave behind, she wants the next generation to remember her as someone who never gave up, even when the odds were against her. More importantly, she wants young girls to understand that they do not have to become someone else to succeed.

She hopes they grow up knowing that no dream is too big, no industry is off-limits and that they belong wherever their passion takes them. Reflecting on the legacy she hopes to leave behind, she added:

For Simphiwe, inspiring even one young girl to pursue her dreams would make every challenge worthwhile. She concluded:

"If my journey gives even one little girl the confidence to chase her dreams fearlessly, then that's a legacy I'll always be proud of."

This feature forms part of Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring, proudly sponsored by Cars.co.za. As a proudly South African brand, Cars.co.za is committed to celebrating and empowering the women shaping the future of motoring in South Africa.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News