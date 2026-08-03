Siphiwe Thusini, a former MK Party member and anti-illegal immigration activist, was shot dead in KwaMashu on 31 July 2026

His brother Thabani told eNCA the killing bore the hallmarks of a hit, as all of Thusini's belongings remained untouched at the scene

The Political Killings Task Team took over the investigation as Thusini's family revealed he had been photographed and threatened before his death

Siphiwe Thusini was gunned down in KwaMashu. Images: Dasen Thathiah/ X and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

KWAZULU-NATAL — Siphiwe Thusini, a former MK Party member and prominent anti-illegal immigration activist, was shot dead in KwaMashu on 31 July 2026 after gunmen ambushed him as he returned to his K-section home from a political engagement.

According to eNCA, the attackers opened fire at close range, killing Thusini next to his vehicle. No arrests have been made. Thusini's elder brother, Thabani, told eNCA that Siphiwe had been one of the community leaders calling for foreign shop owners to leave the country. Thabani said his brother had noticed a polo with three occupants that appeared to be trailing him in the days before his death, and believed those individuals were responsible for the attack.

Family points to targeted hit

The family's suspicion that the killing was a premeditated hit rests on a key detail: when Thusini was found, his phone, wallet and money were all still on him, indicating robbery was not the motive. Thabani also disclosed that Siphiwe had previously been photographed by unknown individuals who allegedly warned him that his activism was threatening their livelihoods.

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Political Killings Task Team takes over

The Political Killings Task Team has assumed control of the investigation into Thusini's murder. His son, Ayanda, broke down while speaking publicly about the loss of his father, as the family waits for justice.

Thusini's killing is the second death of an anti-illegal immigration activist in recent weeks. The first was Andile Mvuyelwa Somgxada, a leader of the March and March movement in Gauteng, whose death on 4 July 2026 followed a wave of nationwide anti-illegal immigration protests that drew widespread public attention.

Read a tweet from eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah about the case on X here:

KZN PKTT links second suspect to politicians' death

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent developments in the investigation surrounding the ambush of MK Party official Zanele Mbhamali and her husband, particularly the involvement of a second suspect linked to the case. The troubling backdrop to this incident is marked by a series of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal that have raised alarms within communities about escalating violence against political figures.

Source: Briefly News