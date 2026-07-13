The March and March Movement announced it will escalate its weekly nationwide demonstrations following the fatal shooting of regional leader Andile Mvuyelwa Somgxada

Somgxada was gunned down outside his Ekurhuleni home on 4 July 2026 and died in hospital five days later, amid death threats targeting movement leaders

National spokesperson Sandile Dube called on law enforcement to investigate and urged South Africans to stand against drug cartels and extortion networks

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March and March spoke out after one of its leaders was killed. Image: Marco Longari/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EKURHULENI, GAUTENG — The March and March Movement has declared it will step up its Thursday demonstrations across the country following the killing of one of its senior regional figures, Andile Mvuyelwa Somgxada. This was after March and March engaged in anti-illegal immigration protests.

National spokesperson Sandile Dube made the announcement following an official press statement released on Monday, 13 July 2026, on Facebook. Somgxada was shot outside his home in Greenfields, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday, 4 July 2026. He was transported to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries on Thursday, 9 July 2026. The movement linked the attack to death threats from syndicates engaged in extortion and illegal business activities.

Regional leaders facing threats across South Africa

Dube confirmed that other regional leaders within the organisation, including those based in Tshwane, Umlazi, and Mpumalanga, received threatening messages in the aftermath of recent community marches. He called on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation into Somgxada's murder and the broader pattern of intimidation targeting movement leaders.

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"We urge South Africans to defend their entire country against drug cartels, human trafficking agents, and extortionists disguised as private security companies," Dube said.

The organisation confirmed that a memorial service for Somgxada will be held this week in Gauteng Province. His funeral is scheduled to take place in the Eastern Cape, pending finalisation of arrangements with his family. The movement pledged to honour Somgxada's legacy by continuing its public campaigns against undocumented foreign nationals and criminal networks operating across the country.

View the post on Facebook here:

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma announces weekly protests

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's launch of weekly marches in uMthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal, aimed at pressing the government on issues concerning undocumented foreign nationals. With a strong community backing and calls for accountability, supporters of the movement emphasize the necessity for continued public pressure to ensure their voices are heard.

Source: Briefly News