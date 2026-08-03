A rugby match between Fairmont High School and The Settlers High School was called off after racial slurs were allegedly used

A video circulating online shows the referee refusing to continue the game after the K-word was reportedly directed at a player

Both schools and the Western Cape Education Department have launched separate investigations into the incident

An investigation into an alleged racism incident at a rubgy game has beenl launched. Image: Photo and Co

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed that an investigation is underway after the k-word was allegedly used during an inter-schools rugby match in Durbanville, Cape Town, on 1 August 2026.

According to News24, the match, played between Fairmont High School and The Settlers High School, was abandoned mid-game after racial slurs were reportedly directed at a player. In a video that has since circulated widely online, the referee is heard summoning both coaches to inform them he would not tolerate the use of the k-word and refused to continue officiating under those circumstances, bringing the fixture to an early end.

Fairmont High School responds to incident

Fairmont High School principal Mari Schnehage released a statement acknowledging that the incident took place during the match. Schnehage said the school is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and that it will be investigated thoroughly in line with school policies, relevant legislation, and due process. She also urged the school community to avoid sharing unverified information on social media, cautioning that individuals could face legal liability for posts made online.

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A rugby match was called off after a racism incident. Image: Peter and Co

Source: Getty Images

Settlers High School commits to investigation

The principal, management team, and School Governing Body of The Settlers High School issued a joint statement describing their view of the matter as extremely serious. They confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway under applicable legislation and due process, and similarly called on their community to refrain from spreading unconfirmed information while the process unfolds. The school asked for patience and cooperation, stating its commitment to handling the situation fairly and objectively.

The WCED's involvement signals that the matter extends beyond the two schools, with the department overseeing the investigation at a provincial level. No timeline for the conclusion of the investigations has been disclosed by either school or the department at this stage.

High school bullying video sparks outrage

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a distressing incident involving a high school rugby team in Cape Town, where senior players allegedly assaulted a Grade 10 learner, triggering nationwide outrage. The victim's mother has accused the school of failing to act on repeated bullying reports, highlighting a troubling culture of intimidation within sports teams that has resonated deeply with the public.

Source: Briefly News