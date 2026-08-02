SAPS Sebayeng members identified the Mmopai family from Sebayeng New Stand through their youth crime prevention unit

Officers donated school uniforms, groceries and cosmetics to the family during a special handover ceremony

Senior SAPS officers praised the team for embodying the spirit of ubuntu during Mandela Month

SAPS Sebayeng help out a Limpopo family in need. Images: @SAPoliceService/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Police officers from SAPS Sebayeng in Limpopo set aside time on 31 July 2026 to give back to a local family in need. As part of Nelson Mandela Month, members dedicated exactly 67 minutes to the Mmopai family from Sebayeng New Stand, donating a few essentials like school uniforms, groceries and cosmetics.

From the information shared by the SAPS Facebook page, the family was identified through the station's youth crime prevention unit, which had flagged their circumstances. The gesture was part of the broader #MandelaMonth movement, which calls on South Africans to give 67 minutes of their time in honour of the 67 years Nelson Mandela dedicated to public service.

A ceremony rooted in ubuntu

The handover did not go unnoticed by senior leadership. Colonel Lubbe from the Capricorn District Detectives office attended the ceremony and commended the Sebayeng team for demonstrating the spirit of ubuntu. Acting Station Commander Warrant Officer Ranti Molepo also praised the officers for ensuring that a young learner would have both a school uniform and food at home.

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Miss Mmopai expressed heartfelt gratitude to the officers for selecting her family and warmly accepted all the donated items.

See the SAPS Sebayeng Mandela Day post on Facebook below:

More on Mandela Month celebrations

Briefly News r ecently reported on NEASA CEO Gerhard Papenfus criticising Mandela Day as empty symbolism, calling instead for real economic change.

ecently reported on NEASA CEO Gerhard Papenfus criticising Mandela Day as empty symbolism, calling instead for real economic change. President Ramaphosa shared a warm exchange with a young Cape Town advocate during the Mandela Day 5km Walk and Run in Johannesburg.

South Africans gathered at Trafalgar Square in London to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day, with a Nando's-sponsored event capturing the joyful spirit of the diaspora.

Source: Briefly News