A screenshot from Rorisang Mohapi's TikTok video has social media users convinced she could be expecting

X users shared mixed reactions, with some insisting they spotted a baby bump while others defended her privacy

One fan reminded curious followers that Rorisang is married and questioned why her personal life was everyone's business

Rorisang Mohapi sparks pregnancy rumours after TikTok video goes viral. Image: Rorisang Mohapi

Source: Twitter

A screenshot from one of Rorisang Mohapi's TikTok videos has set social media buzzing, with many convinced they spotted what looked like a baby bump. The image, shared on X by user @sfisomahla14431, quickly gained traction as users debated whether the actress is pregnant or if people were simply reading too much into her appearance. While Rorisang has not addressed the speculation, that didn't stop social media detectives from weighing in.

Fans are convinced Rorisang is expecting

Many users in the comments section confidently declared that Rorisang is pregnant after seeing the viral screenshot.

JesssII (@Cowloh_II) wrote:

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"Yes she is my guy 😂"

Glam Fika (@glamfika) added:

"That is a pregnancy"

Tat'uJwarha (@kwaNompondwana) chimed in:

"Looks like a baby bump"

Others also pointed to changes they believed they noticed.

OweSilo 2.0 (@OkaMpande) commented:

"Must be, look at how full that face is. 😭"

Meanwhile, magatsheni (@hervoice50) simply said:

"Seems so"

Firo_kau (@Edmor59) echoed the sentiment, writing:

"She Looks pregnant 🤰👀"

Not everyone was here for the speculation

While many joined the guessing game, others felt people should stop making assumptions about Rorisang's body and private life. @Zee_Dlngw defended her, saying:

"She's a married woman,so what if she's pregnant, niyathanda ubuza udoti nxiiii"

The comment sparked agreement from users who felt pregnancy rumours can be intrusive, especially when the person involved has not shared any news themselves.

See more comments in the X post below:

Rorisang keeps quiet as rumours spread

She has not addresses the rumours herself. Image: Rorisang Mohapi

Source: Instagram

Whether Rorisang is expecting or not, the viral screenshot has certainly got social media talking. Until she addresses the rumours herself, everything remains speculation.

For now, fans will have to settle for guessing, while others continue calling for people to stop making assumptions about a woman's body based on a single video.

Fans praise Rorisang's fresh-faced glow

Recently Briefly News reported that actress Rorisang Grootboom wowed fans after sharing makeup-free photos on Instagram, showing off her natural beauty and glowing complexion. The pictures quickly attracted praise from followers and fellow celebrities, with many complimenting her effortless look.

The post comes as she and her husband, Prince Grootboom, continue to face public scrutiny over their marriage, but supporters focused on celebrating her confidence and authenticity.

Source: Briefly News