South African actress Rorisang Mohapi recently responded to haters who bodyshamed her on social media

The star made it clear that she won't be bullied into getting BBL just because people don't like her body

Mohapi posted a video of herself addressing the haters on her TikTok account

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Rorisang Mohapi hits back at haters. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

South African popular actress Rorisang Mohapi recently fired back at haters who made insulting comments about her body on social media.

Mohapi felt the wrath of netizens online after she posted a video and pictures of herself at the premiere of Bad Influencer, which took place in October 2025 in Sandton, Johannesburg, dressed in a cute white dress and red boots.

However, her outfit wasn't the one that made headlines, as people started making rude remarks about her body and hip dips. However, didn't take the cyberbullying lying down, as she spoke for herself and slammed those who insulted her.

The newly engaged star shared a video on her TikTok account addressing the issue and even mentioning that she wouldn't get a BBL just because some people don't like her body.

"The audacity and the nerve you guys had to comment on my body. The body that God gave me that I love — it’s on me, but you have a problem with it on my behalf. I don’t have a problem with my body," Mohapi mentioned.

Though she was hurt by the remarks that were made, Rorisang continued to keep her head held high and ignored the noise.

She said:

"Say whatever you want about my outfit; it’s just fabric, easily swapped out. My body, though, is mine to cherish. I feel deeply, and I celebrate every curve, every so-called flaw. What you call imperfect, I see as uniquely beautiful. I love my hip dips.

"I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m not getting a BBL because you don’t like my body. You guys are bullies. I hope God blesses you with your dream jobs so you can be so occupied that you can’t even notice what people’s bodies look like."

Rorisang Mohapi puts haters in their place. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Who is Rorisang Mohapi?

Rorisang Mohapi was born in 2002 in Bloemfontein but raised in the Eastern Cape.

Rorisang is an actress, vocalist and also influencer. She's currently playing the role of Palesa on House of Zwide and causing havoc with her Palesa character.

Thuso Mbedu finally addresses the American accent

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Thuso Mbedu has finally opened up about her much-debated American accent. In the past few years, since landing her big break in the Hollywood scene, people have been against Thuso's American accent.

At some point, she clapped back at a troll who came for her, regarding the new accent. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a video of Mbedu and her Tank co-star, who is from Ireland, where they explained how they lock in on the accents.

Source: Briefly News