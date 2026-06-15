A Cape Town law enforcement officer went above and beyond when she climbed into the back seat of a stranger's car to comfort a screaming baby

Senior Inspector Deidre Thomas and her team not only calmed the baby but escorted the mother all the way home

The City of Cape Town officially praised the officer, and the moment has gone viral

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A young mother from Cape Town. Images: @zhali2

Source: Facebook

A Cape Town mother had one of those moments every parent dreads, when a screaming baby in the back seat didn't stop while driving alone through an area she didn't feel safe stopping in.

Zanele Zee Hali was driving along the Stellenbosch Arterial on 11 June 2026 when her baby became inconsolable in the back seat. She was hesitant to pull over because she was passing through what she referred to as a dangerous area. She kept driving until she spotted a team of law enforcement officers near the Engen M12 Motors filling station and parked in front of them.

She wrote:

"My baby was screaming very loudly, and an officer came to assist. She called her team to come with me. She sat in the back seat to comfort my baby, singing Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star."

That officer was Senior Inspector Deidre Thomas. She and her team escorted Zanele all the way home and stayed to make sure the baby was settled before leaving.

A cop who went beyond the call

The City of Cape Town responded to Zanele's post and praised Senior Inspector Thomas publicly, calling her a Beacon of Hope. The City said:

"Senior Inspector Thomas went beyond the call of duty and demonstrated that our officers are more than law enforcers. They are public servants, community partners and, in moments like these, true Beacons of Hope."

The post spread quickly, with people across South Africa sharing the story and celebrating the kind of policing that rarely makes the news.

Watch the Facebook story below:

Mzansi praises the officer

South Africans were moved by the gesture and shared their sentiments on the Facebook page:

@KarenLotter wrote:

"What a wonderful story and what a wonderful woman she must be to be intuitive enough to read the situation and respond with such nurturing care."

@NozibeleZiberry joked:

"Officer, please arrest the one who was crying her lungs out and stressing mummy out!"

@FabianSolomons said:

"Beautiful story! As citizens, we should feel safe when spotting a civil servant. Learn from the best."

@WandileMbatha joked:

"They were checking if it's really your baby and you didn't steal it 😂"

@KumakoGundiLubbe wrote:

"May I also stand up and celebrate you, Senior Inspector Deidre Thomas, not because of what you did, but for being a true being of yourself first and why you wake up in the morning with that beautiful smile. Thank you very much... Much love."

A police officer carrying a baby. Images: @zhali2

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News