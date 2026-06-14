“I Have Fought the Good Fight”: SAPS Mourns Limpopo Fallen Officer Colonel Phuti Salome Phoko
- Colonel Phuti Salome Phoko, 52, Station Commander at Modimolle SAPS in the Waterberg District, was laid to rest on 13 June 2026 in Seshego
- She joined the SAPS in 2002 and spent over two decades serving South Africa, holding leadership positions at multiple stations
- Colleagues, senior officers, community policing forum members and loved ones gathered to pay their final respects
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The South African Police Service laid one of its own to rest on Saturday 13 June 2026, as Colonel Phuti Salome Phoko was buried in Seshego Zone One under Capricorn District in Limpopo.
Colonel Phoko, 52, served as Station Commander at Modimolle SAPS in the Waterberg District before passing away on 3 June 2026 after a short illness. She had given more than 24 years of her life to the SAPS since joining in 2002.
The funeral service was officiated by Chaplain Captain Ndlovu, who shared a reading from 2 Timothy 4:7:
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
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The scripture moved mourners deeply, as many felt it described Colonel Phoko and how she had lived her life in service to others.
A career built on dedication
Colonel Phoko held leadership positions at Morebeng and Mashashane police stations before she was appointed Station Commander of Modimolle.
She was known as an academic achiever who held a National Diploma in Policing, a B-Tech Degree in Forensic Investigation and an Honours Degree in Policing. She also completed training in forensic DNA recovery, crime scene management, victim empowerment and domestic violence.
Acting District Commissioner of Waterberg District, Brigadier Joseph Moloi, said she was a dedicated, punctual and principled leader who was firm but also warm and approachable. He said her passing has left a significant void in the district.
Major General Lesiba Mashilo, speaking on behalf of Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, remembered her as someone who invested deeply in the growth of young officers and was passionate about strengthening police and community relations.
He also mentioned that her work in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide was a cause she carried throughout her career.
See the Facebook post below:
SAPS and South Africa pay tribute
Colleagues and community members shared their condolences on the Facebook page:
@LazzyLedwaba said:
"My Commander."
@MagdaPienaarReinhardt wrote:
"RIP. Condolences to the family."
@ScarloDedriecks said:
"Rest well, Colonel. You ran your race to the finish line."
@TommyMatjila wrote:
"Condolences to the immediate family and the blue family. Indeed, we've lost a dedicated and disciplined member."
@LethaboRantjie said:
"Condolences to the Marutla and Phoko families."
@VeeVee wrote:
"This just made me cry. May your soul rest in God's hands, my dear."
More South Africans lost too soon
- Briefly News recently reported on a Gauteng school community mourning a young Grade 8 hockey player who died in a fatal accident.
- Rachel Kolisi took to social media to mourn the loss of Parklands College head boy Connor Niske.
- A memorial service for two Limpopo school pupils who died when their scholar transport vehicle caught fire showed just how much their community loved them.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za