Colonel Phuti Salome Phoko, 52, Station Commander at Modimolle SAPS in the Waterberg District, was laid to rest on 13 June 2026 in Seshego

She joined the SAPS in 2002 and spent over two decades serving South Africa, holding leadership positions at multiple stations

Colleagues, senior officers, community policing forum members and loved ones gathered to pay their final respects

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SAPS honouring and paying tribute to a fallen Limpopo officer. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

The South African Police Service laid one of its own to rest on Saturday 13 June 2026, as Colonel Phuti Salome Phoko was buried in Seshego Zone One under Capricorn District in Limpopo.

Colonel Phoko, 52, served as Station Commander at Modimolle SAPS in the Waterberg District before passing away on 3 June 2026 after a short illness. She had given more than 24 years of her life to the SAPS since joining in 2002.

The funeral service was officiated by Chaplain Captain Ndlovu, who shared a reading from 2 Timothy 4:7:

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."

The scripture moved mourners deeply, as many felt it described Colonel Phoko and how she had lived her life in service to others.

A career built on dedication

Colonel Phoko held leadership positions at Morebeng and Mashashane police stations before she was appointed Station Commander of Modimolle.

She was known as an academic achiever who held a National Diploma in Policing, a B-Tech Degree in Forensic Investigation and an Honours Degree in Policing. She also completed training in forensic DNA recovery, crime scene management, victim empowerment and domestic violence.

Acting District Commissioner of Waterberg District, Brigadier Joseph Moloi, said she was a dedicated, punctual and principled leader who was firm but also warm and approachable. He said her passing has left a significant void in the district.

Major General Lesiba Mashilo, speaking on behalf of Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, remembered her as someone who invested deeply in the growth of young officers and was passionate about strengthening police and community relations.

He also mentioned that her work in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide was a cause she carried throughout her career.

See the Facebook post below:

SAPS and South Africa pay tribute

Colleagues and community members shared their condolences on the Facebook page:

@LazzyLedwaba said:

"My Commander."

@MagdaPienaarReinhardt wrote:

"RIP. Condolences to the family."

@ScarloDedriecks said:

"Rest well, Colonel. You ran your race to the finish line."

@TommyMatjila wrote:

"Condolences to the immediate family and the blue family. Indeed, we've lost a dedicated and disciplined member."

@LethaboRantjie said:

"Condolences to the Marutla and Phoko families."

@VeeVee wrote:

"This just made me cry. May your soul rest in God's hands, my dear."

SAPS is mourning a fallen Limpopo officer, Colonel Phuti Salome Phoko. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News