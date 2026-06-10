A Vanderbijlpark Community Policing Forum (GPF/CPF) member, Dalena Willeboordse, was killed on Saturday evening

She was tragically struck by a vehicle during a roadblock operation on Barrage Road

The incident occurred during Operation Shanela, with police confirming that the driver was arrested

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53-year-old Dalena Willeboordse. Image: @maroelamedia/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - The Vanderbijlpark community is mourning the loss of Community Policing Forum (CPF) member, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle during a police roadblock operation.

53-year-old Dalena Willeboordse was killed on Saturday, 6 June 2026, at around 7pm on Barrage Road, whilst she was assisting with an Operation Shanela operation.

What happened?

According to Maroela Media, she was assisting alongside fellow CPF members and police officers when she was allegedly hit by a motorist. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that the driver was arrested at the scene and charged with culpable homicide.

He appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Monday, 8 June 2026, and was subsequently released on bail.

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Family remembers dedicated community servant

According to her brother-in-law, Jaco Gouws, Willeboordse was a respected figure in local crime-fighting structures who spent more than a decade helping to keep the community safe.

He described her as someone who never hesitated to assist others, regardless of whether she knew them personally.

"She would respond to any call for help without hesitation. Her passion was protecting the community, especially children, as well as her friends and family," Gouws said.

More than a decade of service

Willeboordse's involvement in community safety began with a neighbourhood watch initiative before she joined the CPF. She later served as secretary of CPF Sector 1, where she played an active role in crime prevention efforts.

Family members say her commitment to helping others extended beyond her volunteer work, describing her as a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend who was always available when needed.

Tributes have poured in on social media following her death, with residents praising her dedication and selfless service. A special convoy and wreath-laying ceremony was held on Sunday to honour her contribution to the community.

Willeboordse is survived by her husband, son, parents, siblings and an extended circle of family and friends who continue to mourn her loss.

Woman and teenager struck by car during a roadblock

In related news, a car rammed into a roadblock put up by protesting farmers in southwestern France, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband and teenage daughter stationed there. The three occupants of the car that crashed into the barrier were taken into police custody on suspicion of murder, said. The vehicle, carrying a couple and a friend, was travelling on the road leading to the barrier despite it being closed to traffic because of the protest.

Traffic officers during a roadblock. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

Car guard fatally struck by a car

Briefly News also reported that a beloved car guard known to many in the Ballito community has been laid to rest after he was struck by a car in a tragic road accident. Mozambik Restaurant Ballito. It's unclear exactly when the accident happened, and there's been no update on whether the driver responsible has been identified or faced any charges.

Source: Briefly News