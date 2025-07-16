Meet Belmont Cameli: Actor, model, star of Saved by the Bell reboot
Belmont Cameli is an American actor and model best known for playing Jamie Spano in the Saved by the Bell reboot. He dropped out of university to pursue his dreams, and in a 2025 interview with The Laterals, he shared the moment he realised his sacrifice paid off, saying:
"Something in me changed when I arrived in Budapest to film Until Dawn, and a production member picked me up at the airport and handed me the script. I said to myself, I am a professional actor now."
Belmont Cameli's profile summary
|Full name
|Belmont Cameli
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|28 February 1998
|Age
|27 years old (2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Birthplace
|Naperville, Illinois, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|6'1" (185 cm)
|Weight
|78 kg (172 lbs)
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Leslie and Joseph Cameli
|Siblings
|2
|Profession
|Actor, model
|Years active
|2018-present
Belmont Cameli has Italian roots
Belmont is named after his grandfather, who previously went by Belmondo. He Americanised the name after he relocated from Italy to the US. Sadly, Cameli's dad, Joseph, passed away in 2016. On 14 November 2019, he wrote a tribute to him via an Instagram post that read:
A lot has changed in these three years, Dad. The lessons you taught me (that I once disregarded foolishly) now resonate more and more. Thank you for everything. I miss you always.
Belmont donated a kidney
On 23 February 2018, Cameli took to Instagram to reveal he had donated one of his kidneys. He wrote:
Yesterday, I was privileged to save a life. Unfortunately, 20 patients pass away daily while on the waitlist for a transplant. Today, I am grateful that Brendan, who has been on the list for 6 years, gets another shot at life.
Insights into Belmont Cameli's acting career
After developing a passion for performing arts in high school, Belmont participated in school theatre productions. In an interview with Flaunt magazine, he narrated how his career path changed upon graduation, saying:
I proceeded to the University of Illinois as a business major but dropped out after my first year. I wanted to become an actor and filmmaker.
Modelling was a means to an end for Belmont
Cameli launched his modelling career to pay the bills as he navigated his entry into the film industry.
He has modelled for top American lifestyle retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch. Belmont has also worked for fashion magazines, including Man About Town.
Belmont Cameli has nine acting credits
In 2018, Belmont made his debut and starred in Empire alongside Jussie Smollett. He later portrayed the son of Elizabeth Berkley's character in the Saved by the Bell reboot.
In 2022, Cameli played Eli in Netflix's Along for the Ride, based on Sarah Dessen's novel. Below is a summary of other films and TV shows Belmont has starred in:
|Year
|Title
|Role
|2019
|The Husband
|Marcus
|2020
|Most Guys Are Losers
|Trevor
|2023
|Based on a True Story
|Mason
|2025
|Until Dawn
|Abel
|2025
|The Alto Knights
|Frankie Boy
|TBA
|Off Campus
|Garrett Graham
Belmont has been romantically linked with several actresses
In July 2023, Cameli was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Grown-ish star Fallon Smythe after they were seen together on a picket line in Los Angeles.
In addition, he was linked with Raine Morris after speculations that they were in Vancouver together. Although Belmont and his Along for the Ride co-star Emma Pasarow have a strong on-screen chemistry, in real life their relationship is platonic.
Wrapping up
American actor Belmont Cameli is carving a niche for himself in the competitive film industry. It was his appearance in Saved by the Bell that paid off the fact that he dropped out of university.
