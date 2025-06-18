Who are Dele Alli's parents? The story of his biological and adoptive families

How do you go from being England’s Young Player of the Year to entering rehab at 27? The answer lies in the deep scars of the absence of Dele Alli’s parents, Kehinde and Denise. Though he found stability with the Hickfords, he has not reconciled with his biological parents. In his words:

I just felt so betrayed and let down. And hurt that I just couldn’t keep the relationship.

Dele Alli was born to a Yoruba Nigerian father , Kehinde, and an English mother, Denise.

, Kehinde, and an English mother, Denise. His father left for the U.S. shortly after his birth , while his mother’s alcohol addiction led to an unstable upbringing.

, while his mother’s alcohol addiction led to an unstable upbringing. At age 12, he moved in with Alan and Sally Hickford , the parents of his close friend and teammate.

, the parents of his close friend and teammate. In 2016, he dropped the name "Alli" from his jersey, formally distancing himself from his biological parents.

Profile summary

Dele Alli’s parents are no longer part of his life

The former Spurs midfielder was born to Kehinde, a Nigerian studying in the UK, and Denise, an English woman he reportedly met at a nightclub. Though they married shortly before his birth, Dele Alli’s biological parents separated when he was a toddler.

In a 2023 interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, he revealed:

My blood dad lived in Africa. I got sent to him. I was meant to stay there for a year. It was horrible. I didn’t want to be there at all... I used to speak to my mum as well. Just to try and help her. I don’t speak to my mum anymore... And my dad, I don’t want a relationship with him either.

Dele Alli’s father is a Nigerian prince

Kehinde Alli is a Nigerian-born businessman and crowned prince from Ibadan. He earned a master’s in information systems management from De Montfort University and later worked with Accenture Canada and IBM in the U.S.

In 2001, he co-founded a Lagos-based IT consultancy, amassing a multimillion-dollar net worth. Despite his success, Kehinde expressed the emotional toll of being estranged from his son. In a 2018 interview with The Mirror, he said:

Not being able to see or speak to him hurts a lot. Dele has apparently told his sister I was never there for him growing up, [but] I have always been there for him...I know some people will think we just want him for his money, [but] I’m very wealthy in my own right...I just want to be here for him.

Dele Alli's mother battled alcoholism

As cited in Sportskeeda, Denise Alli gave birth to the football star. Dele Alli's mum, originally Denise Fitch, is English and a mother of four. She raised him in Milton Keynes while battling alcoholism.

Her son, Dele, stayed with her after Kehinde emigrated to the U.S. Her struggle with alcoholism caused instability. At age nine, he lived with his father in Nigeria but left within six weeks, feeling no connection to either parent.

Though little is known about her career, she is believed to still reside in the UK.

Where is Dele Alli from originally?

The midfielder hails from Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England. Born on 11 April 1996, Dele Alli’s ethnicity is mixed, reflecting his Nigerian father and English mother’s diverse heritage.

Was Dele Alli adopted?

Though often called Dele Alli’s adoptive parents, Alan and Sally Hickford, who took him in at age 12 during his time at the MK Dons Academy, never legally adopted him.

Though not related by blood, he considers them his “amazing family” for their support.

What happened to Dele Alli during his childhood?

The footballer endured a childhood filled with trauma and instability. While his mother battled alcohol addiction, a family friend assaulted him when he was six. The absence of Dele Alli’s parents, Kehinde and Denise, deeply affected his early life.

By seven, he had begun smoking, followed by drug dealing and violent encounters. These early experiences led to substance abuse, culminating in rehab in 2023. After hearing her son's revelations, his mother, Denise, told The Sun:

I have not been able to stop crying since I heard my son describe the abuse he suffered as a child. I had no idea...I’m so sorry.

His parents have tried to regain custody of him

In 2016, the former Tottenham player dropped the surname "Alli" from his shirt to distance himself from his biological parents, despite their efforts to reconnect.

This came after media reports in which Dele Alli's family accused his foster parents of exploitation. Explaining his decision at the time, Sky Sports quoted him:

I wanted a name on my shirt that represented who I am, and I feel no connection with the Alli surname. This was not a decision made lightly and involved much thought and discussion with close family.

The absence of Dele Alli’s parents, Kehinde and Denise, deeply affected his early life. While not legally adopted, the Hickfords provided the stability and support he lacked, becoming the family he chose during his rise to fame in football.

