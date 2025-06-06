Chief Keef’s net worth in 2025: How rich is the drill pioneer today?
Chief Keef’s net worth of $4 million did not come easily. He had a challenging background. At one point, he was evicted multiple times from a rental property due to owing over $30,000 in rent and causing disturbances.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Chief Keef’s net worth in 2025 shows that he is a millionaire
- What business does Chief Keef own?
- How much does Chief Keef get paid per show?
- A look at Chief Keef's car collection
- Chief Keef owns a multi-million-dollar mansion in California
- Chief Keef’s background reflects a challenging one
- Frequently asked questions
Key takeaways
- Chief Keef’s net worth is from music, business ventures, and endorsement deals.
- The rapper owns businesses, including 43B record label and the Glo Gang clothing brand.
- He purchased a mansion in Tarzana, California, and his luxury cars reflect his affluent lifestyle.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Keith Farrelle Cozart
|Nickname
|Chief Keef, Sosa, BigGucci Sosa
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|15 August 1995
|Age
|29 years old (as of May 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Chicago, Illinois, United States of America
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|6 ft (183 cm)
|Weight
|166 lbs (75 kg)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Parents
|Alfonso Cozart and Carter
|Siblings
|Two
|Marital status
|Dating
|Girlfriend
|Pretty Mesha (Unconfirmed)
|Children
|Nine (approx)
|Education
|Dulles Elementary School, Banner High School, Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts
|Profession
|Rapper, producer, businessman
|Social media
|InstagramThreadsFacebookTikTokX (Twitter)
Chief Keef’s net worth in 2025 shows that he is a millionaire
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chief Keef is worth $4 million. He makes this fortune from his professions as a musician, entrepreneur, and brand influencer.
Chief Keef's rise to fame did not come easily. He reflected on his difficult upbringing in an Instagram post dedicated to his grandmother, who raised him. He wrote:
I’m happy I and sis gave you bragging rights! Tell my Uncle Keef I said I miss him every day. I wish I could show him I did all the things he was telling me I wasn’t doing! Can’t believe you just bounced like that. I will miss you every minute. LOUISE, sorry about everything I took you through growing up. I hope heaven got Facebook for you.
What business does Chief Keef own?
Chief Keef is a strategic entrepreneur with several business ventures. Below are some of them:
Glo Gang was Chief Keef’s first independent project
Chief Keef founded Glo Gang in 2014. It was a music label that evolved from his Glory Boyz Entertainment (GBE). Glo Gang had members, including Tray Savage, Ballout, Capo, Tadoe, JusGlo, and Blood Money. E1 Music distributed the music.
Record label 43B
Chief Keef partnered with RBC Records and BMG Rights Management to establish a record label, 43B, following the disbandment of Glo Gang.
43B is a stylised way of writing “Forget Everybody.” It was created to promote upcoming talent while expanding Keef’s impact in the music industry. When it was announced in mid-2022, Variety reported that the rapper said:
43B has been a passion project of mine for over a year and I’m ready to give artists who are changing the game a label where they can really succeed, I’ve been independent for almost 10 years, so I want to pass on my knowledge of the industry to artists who are shifting the culture so they can make it to the top.
Glo Gang evolved and became a clothing line
Keef launched the Glo Gang clothing brand, now popularly known as Glo Gang Worldwide. The line makes sales from T-shirts, hoodies, and jackets. According to Business Wire, he also collaborated with True Religion on two fashion collections.
How much does Chief Keef get paid per show?
Chief Keef’s salary extends to his stage performances, where he makes between $40,000 and $100,000 per show. The income varies with the venue and location. The rapper’s earnings increase with music sales and streaming revenues across platforms.
A look at Chief Keef's car collection
According to Autoevolution, Chief Keef’s cars include a BMW i8, Ferrari 458 Spider, Bentley Mulsanne, and Audi Q7. He also has a customised Lamborghini Urus.
Chief Keef owns a multi-million-dollar mansion in California
As stated by GigWise, Chief Keef presently lives in a $14 million mansion in Tarzana, California. It features five master bedrooms, a pool, a Jacuzzi, a gym, and a large yard.
Chief Keef’s background reflects a challenging one
According to IMDb, Chief Keef was born Keith Farrelle Cozart in Chicago, Illinois, on 15 August 1995. He was raised in an environment famous for the Black Disciples gang.
Sosa, as he is often called, started rapping at age five. His grandmother, Margaret Carter, was his legal guardian. He was in and out of jail during his teenage years.
He released the Back from the Dead mixtape in the 2010s and became popular. His single, I Don’t Like, was remixed by Kanye West, leading to a deal with Interscope Records.
Frequently asked questions
- How much does Chief Keef make? He has made an estimated $4 million in net assets as of 2025.
- Is Chief Keef still rich? Sosa is still a millionaire.
- How much was Chief Keef’s first deal? His deal with Interscope was worth about $6 million.
- How much did Chief Keef make from Finally Rich? Estimation shows that Keef’s deal amounts to over $1 million on the project.
- When did Chief Keef drop Finally Rich? BigGucci Sosa’s debut album, Finally Rich, was released on 18 December 2012 by Interscope Records and Glory Boyz Entertainment.
- Did Chief Keef go platinum? His first album earned him a platinum certification in 2022 after officially surpassing one million in unit sales.
Chief Keef’s net worth is currently in the millions, but achieving that was not easy. Raised in a tough neighbourhood, the Chicago-born musician overcame many obstacles to build a successful career in music.
