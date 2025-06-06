Chief Keef’s net worth in 2025: How rich is the drill pioneer today?

Chief Keef’s net worth of $4 million did not come easily. He had a challenging background. At one point, he was evicted multiple times from a rental property due to owing over $30,000 in rent and causing disturbances.

Chief Keef at Noho Restaurant Grand Opening on 13 March 2021 (L) and during the 2022 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park on 5 June 2022 (R). Photo: Leon Bennett, Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chief Keef’s net worth is from music , business ventures, and endorsement deals.

, business ventures, and endorsement deals. The rapper owns businesses , including 43B record label and the Glo Gang clothing brand.

, including He purchased a mansion in Tarzana, California, and his luxury cars reflect his affluent lifestyle.

Full name Keith Farrelle Cozart Nickname Chief Keef, Sosa, BigGucci Sosa Gender Male Date of birth 15 August 1995 Age 29 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6 ft (183 cm) Weight 166 lbs (75 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Alfonso Cozart and Carter Siblings Two Marital status Dating Girlfriend Pretty Mesha (Unconfirmed) Children Nine (approx) Education Dulles Elementary School, Banner High School, Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts Profession Rapper, producer, businessman Social media Instagram Threads Facebook TikTok X (Twitter)

Chief Keef’s net worth in 2025 shows that he is a millionaire

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chief Keef is worth $4 million. He makes this fortune from his professions as a musician, entrepreneur, and brand influencer.

Chief Keef's rise to fame did not come easily. He reflected on his difficult upbringing in an Instagram post dedicated to his grandmother, who raised him. He wrote:

I’m happy I and sis gave you bragging rights! Tell my Uncle Keef I said I miss him every day. I wish I could show him I did all the things he was telling me I wasn’t doing! Can’t believe you just bounced like that. I will miss you every minute. LOUISE, sorry about everything I took you through growing up. I hope heaven got Facebook for you.

Facts about Chief Keef. Photo: Barry Brecheisen on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What business does Chief Keef own?

Chief Keef is a strategic entrepreneur with several business ventures. Below are some of them:

Glo Gang was Chief Keef’s first independent project

Chief Keef founded Glo Gang in 2014. It was a music label that evolved from his Glory Boyz Entertainment (GBE). Glo Gang had members, including Tray Savage, Ballout, Capo, Tadoe, JusGlo, and Blood Money. E1 Music distributed the music.

Record label 43B

Chief Keef partnered with RBC Records and BMG Rights Management to establish a record label, 43B, following the disbandment of Glo Gang.

43B is a stylised way of writing “Forget Everybody.” It was created to promote upcoming talent while expanding Keef’s impact in the music industry. When it was announced in mid-2022, Variety reported that the rapper said:

43B has been a passion project of mine for over a year and I’m ready to give artists who are changing the game a label where they can really succeed, I’ve been independent for almost 10 years, so I want to pass on my knowledge of the industry to artists who are shifting the culture so they can make it to the top.

Chief Keef during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on 5 April 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

Glo Gang evolved and became a clothing line

Keef launched the Glo Gang clothing brand, now popularly known as Glo Gang Worldwide. The line makes sales from T-shirts, hoodies, and jackets. According to Business Wire, he also collaborated with True Religion on two fashion collections.

How much does Chief Keef get paid per show?

Chief Keef’s salary extends to his stage performances, where he makes between $40,000 and $100,000 per show. The income varies with the venue and location. The rapper’s earnings increase with music sales and streaming revenues across platforms.

A look at Chief Keef's car collection

According to Autoevolution, Chief Keef’s cars include a BMW i8, Ferrari 458 Spider, Bentley Mulsanne, and Audi Q7. He also has a customised Lamborghini Urus.

Chief Keef owns a multi-million-dollar mansion in California

As stated by GigWise, Chief Keef presently lives in a $14 million mansion in Tarzana, California. It features five master bedrooms, a pool, a Jacuzzi, a gym, and a large yard.

Chief Keef at the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre on 25 June 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Chief Keef’s background reflects a challenging one

According to IMDb, Chief Keef was born Keith Farrelle Cozart in Chicago, Illinois, on 15 August 1995. He was raised in an environment famous for the Black Disciples gang.

Sosa, as he is often called, started rapping at age five. His grandmother, Margaret Carter, was his legal guardian. He was in and out of jail during his teenage years.

He released the Back from the Dead mixtape in the 2010s and became popular. His single, I Don’t Like, was remixed by Kanye West, leading to a deal with Interscope Records.

Rapper Chief Keef onstage at The Novo by Microsoft on 22 May 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

How much does Chief Keef make? He has made an estimated $4 million in net assets as of 2025.

He has made an estimated $4 million in net assets as of 2025. Is Chief Keef still rich? Sosa is still a millionaire.

Sosa is still a millionaire. How much was Chief Keef’s first deal? His deal with Interscope was worth about $6 million.

His deal with Interscope was worth about $6 million. How much did Chief Keef make from Finally Rich ? Estimation shows that Keef’s deal amounts to over $1 million on the project.

Estimation shows that Keef’s deal amounts to over $1 million on the project. When did Chief Keef drop Finally Rich ? BigGucci Sosa’s debut album, Finally Rich , was released on 18 December 2012 by Interscope Records and Glory Boyz Entertainment.

BigGucci Sosa’s debut album, , was released on 18 December 2012 by Interscope Records and Glory Boyz Entertainment. Did Chief Keef go platinum? His first album earned him a platinum certification in 2022 after officially surpassing one million in unit sales.

Chief Keef’s net worth is currently in the millions, but achieving that was not easy. Raised in a tough neighbourhood, the Chicago-born musician overcame many obstacles to build a successful career in music.

