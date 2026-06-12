Violent confrontations broke out outside Mexico City's Azteca Stadium as protesters attempted to approach the venue before the World Cup opening match

Authorities deployed hundreds of officers after several demonstrations were planned across the city, including protests linked to social and labour issues

Despite the unrest outside the stadium, the World Cup opening ceremony and Mexico's 2-0 victory over South Africa proceeded without interruption inside the venue

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Violent clashes broke out outside Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca before the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa. Footage shared online by @dailymail on 11 June showed protesters confronting riot police as thousands of football fans arrived for the tournament opener.

Chaos erupted outside the Mexico City Stadium as protesters fought with riot police. Image: Ricardo Mazalan

Source: Facebook

According to Daily Mail, groups of demonstrators attempted to move towards the stadium shortly before kick-off. Riot police responded as protesters allegedly threw rocks, bottles and flares, while some damaged nearby property during the unrest.

The confrontation unfolded only minutes before the opening ceremony and the Group A clash between Mexico and Bafana Bafana, which ultimately ended in a 2-0 victory for the hosts. Authorities later confirmed that hundreds of officers had been deployed around the stadium amid expectations of large-scale protests. Reports indicated that several different groups had planned demonstrations across Mexico City on the same day as the World Cup opener.

Multiple demonstrations planned across Mexico City

Among those reportedly participating were families searching for missing relatives linked to Mexico's long-running drug war, labour groups, teachers' unions and public sector workers seeking to raise awareness about various social and economic concerns.

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Mexico City's security officials said officers intervened after a group of hooded protesters allegedly attempted to breach restricted areas near the venue. Despite the disturbances outside, the opening ceremony and match proceeded without interruption inside the stadium. Security remained heightened throughout the evening as authorities worked to prevent further unrest around one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Comments under @dailymail's video were of concerned tourists who travelled to Mexi to watch the Soccer World Cup.

The visual showed Mexico team celebrating their victory against Bafana Bafana. Image: Erduardo Verdugo

Source: Facebook

Check out the TikTok video below:

The internet blame politics for protests

People on social media said the reason behind the protest are political, and they requested that they shouldn't affect the world cup.

Jorodlo commented:

“Y’all don’t understand the reason behind this.”

Del joked:

“It hasn't even been 24 hours since the World Cup started.”

Jaxon claimed:

“Yeah this is the worst World Cup.”

ladedurango4 highlighted:

“This is not about the game; this is about politics.”

Lucreacia expressed concern:

“I hope my people from South Africa are safe.”

QueenKelly described it as:

“The worst World Cup ever.”

Isabella asked:

“Can someone tell me the reason behind this?”

Changjesuss suggested:

“Can we set politics aside for once?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Soccer World Cup

A painful opening World Cup defeat for South Africa sparked immediate concern, with Mexico taking control in a match that quickly slipped away.

With Bafana Bafana preparing to kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign against Mexico on Thursday evening, South Africans from all corners of the country will be rallying behind the national team as they step onto football's biggest stage.

Prince Kaybee scathingly trolled Bafana Bafana following their defeat at the World Cup opening match against Mexico.

Source: Briefly News