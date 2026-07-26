A fatal shooting outside a tuckshop in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, left two 18-year-olds dead on Friday night

A third victim, a 23-year-old man, was struck by a stray bullet and sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm

Mitchells Plain SAPS registered two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, with no arrests made yet

SAPS officers in a spaza shop. Images: @SAPoliceService/Facebook

Source: Facebook

WESTERN CAPE — A shooting outside a tuckshop in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, on the night of 24 July 2026 claimed the lives of two teenagers and left a third person injured, prompting a double murder and attempted murder investigation by the South African Police Service.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, having sustained a gunshot wound to her back. An 18-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital by private vehicle but died shortly after reaching the facility. A 23-year-old bystander was struck by a stray bullet in his right arm during the attack and survived.

SAPS registers three charges

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that the Mitchells Plain SAPS has formally registered two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Preliminary findings point to a gang-related motive, though no suspects have been taken into custody at this stage. Detectives are continuing their investigation and are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in identifying the perpetrators.

Tuckshop violence a growing concern

The Mitchells Plain shooting is the latest in a series of violent incidents targeting spaza shops and tuckshops across South Africa. In recent months, the sector has faced fatal ambushes, extortion-driven attacks, and looting linked to anti-immigration unrest.

Industry bodies, including the South African Spaza and Tuckshop Association, have warned that criminal syndicates are extorting shop owners in areas such as Crossroads and Ga-Rankuwa, forcing heavy monthly protection payments under threat of armed raids and forced closures.

Anyone with information regarding the Mitchells Plain shooting is urged to contact their nearest police station or reach SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

SAPS officers in a spaza shop. Images: @SAPoliceService/Facebook

Source: Facebook

More on spaza shop and tuckshop violence

Briefly News recently reported on the Westridge spaza shop owners who refused to give up their business despite being broken into three times, earning praise from Mzansi for their resilience.

recently reported on the Westridge spaza shop owners who refused to give up their business despite being broken into three times, earning praise from Mzansi for their resilience. An alleged Pakistani national's RDP spaza shop in Stanford sparked outrage, with residents demanding accountability from the property owner.

Four Pakistani nationals who owned spaza shops in Tembisa were killed in an ambush in Gauteng, with police still searching for suspects.

Source: Briefly News