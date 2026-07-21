Dereleen James visited Lekker Stop Spaza Shop in Westridge and shared a video about the two young owners

The shop has been broken into three times, yet Damian and Jodi refused to give up on their business

Mzansi flooded the comments praising the shop’s cleanliness and called for more funding for small traders

Screenshots taken from the clip showing Dereleen James doing some shopping. Images: Dereleen James

Source: TikTok

ActionSA MP Dereleen James shared a TikTok video on 20 July 2026 after visiting Lekker Stop Spaza Shop in Park Avenue, Westridge, opposite Parkhurst Primary.

The shop belongs to Damian and Jodi, two young South African men who kept it running despite three break-ins by criminals.

Small shops called the heartbeat of communities

In her caption, James described small businesses as the heartbeat of local neighbourhoods. She said spaza shops are more than places to buy essentials. According to her, they create jobs and support families across the country.

James said local shops help keep communities functioning every single day. She called for safer environments so business owners can operate without fear. Her post comes as more South Africans open spaza shops nationwide. Briefly News has previously covered similar stories of local owners taking back the trade.

The video quickly gained traction once James posted it online. Many South Africans praised Damian and Jodi for staying strong. Others used the moment to raise wider concerns about crime and funding.

Some commenters asked why small business owners still lack proper funding. Others pointed fingers at fellow South Africans for tearing down local entrepreneurs. One person suggested an alarm system linked to armed response as a cheaper safety option than gates.

Several viewers specifically praised how clean and organised the shop looked inside. They asked the government to prioritise funding for tuckshops and small traders.

Watch the video below:

More stories involving spaza shops

A young baker named Jody announced the launch of freshly baked sourdough bread at the Lekkers Stop Shop in Westridge.

A Facebook video showed a group of men relaxing inside a spaza shop, smoking a hubbly pipe and drinking cold drinks.

A South African woman named Sbongi opened her own spaza shop and shared the milestone online.

Source: Briefly News