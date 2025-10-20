Meet Yakov Smirnoff's current wife: quick facts on Olivia Kosarieva

Yakov Smirnoff's current wife, Olivia Kosarieva, has largely stayed out of the spotlight. The couple has been married for over six years, and the renowned comedian often gushes about her. In a June 2019 Facebook post, Yakov wrote:

‪The happiest place on Earth is with my wife.

Yakov Smirnoff and Olivia Kosarieva during the Garth Brooks concert in October 2022. Photo: @yakovsmirnoffcomedian (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Yakov Smirnoff's wife, Olivia Kosarieva, is a Ukrainian native who prefers a private life.

The couple married in late 2018, about 17 years after Yakov divorced his first wife, Linda Dreeszen, in 2001.

Their son was born in August 2025, making Yakov a three-time father at the age of 74.

Olivia Kosarieva's profile summary

Name Olivia Kosarieva Place of birth Ukraine Current residence United States of America Husband Comedian Yakov Smirnoff (2018 to date) Children One son

Yakov Smirnoff's current wife is a Ukrainian native

Olivia Kosarieva was born and raised in Ukraine, but it is unclear when she moved to the United States. Her husband, Yakov Smirnoff, still has relatives in the country. The stand-up comedian hails from Odesa, the Ukrainian SSR, which was part of the Soviet Union when he was born in January 1951.

In early 2022, Yakov and Olivia spoke up in support of their friends and family in Ukraine when the full-scale Russo-Ukrainian War broke out. They revealed that they had helped some of their relatives, including Olivia's mother and sister, cross the border.

Five facts about Yakov Smirnoff's wife, Olivia Kosarieva. Photo: @yakovsmirnoffcomedian on Facebook (modified by author)

Inside Olivia and Yakov Smirnoff's marriage

Yakov married Olivia Kosarieva in December 2018 in a private ceremony. The stand-up comedian celebrated their first anniversary on December 8, 2019, with a Facebook photo from their big day and the caption:

I've done a lot of exciting things in my life...escaped the Soviet Union, did Carson, movies, performed for Presidents, but you're the reason I'm the luckiest man in the world. Happy Anniversary, Olivia! I love you!

Olivia is Smirnoff's second wife. He married his first wife, Linda Dreeszen, in February 1989, and they divorced over a decade later in 2001.

Yakov Smirnoff and Olivia Kosarieva during New Year's 2025. Photo: @yakovsmirnoffcomedian (modified by author)

Olivia and Yakov Smirnoff have a newborn

Yakov Smirnoff announced in July 2025 that he was expecting his third child at the age of 74 with his wife, Olivia. In a People interview, the "What a Country!" star joked about getting himself a grandchild and buying diapers instead of planning for retirement.

I have two grown children already, but they haven't had kids yet. So we figured, we'd just go ahead and make our own grandchild. We'll skip a generation!

Kosarieva and Yakov Smirnoff's baby, a boy, was born in August 2025. He announced the birth with an AI version of himself as a toddler. The comedian's two other children from his first marriage are now grown-ups in their 30s. His first daughter, Natasha Pokhis, was born in 1990, and his son, Alexander Pokhis, was born in 1992.

Yakov Smirnoff and Olivia Kosarieva in Jamestown, North Carolina, in March 2019. Photo: @yakovsmirnoffcomedian (modified by author)

Conclusion

Yakov Smirnoff's current wife, Olivia Kosarieva, is his 'best medicine' beyond laughter. The Ukrainian native does not care for the spotlight but has been supporting the legendary stand-up comedian at some of his shows across the United States.

