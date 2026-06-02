A Tsonga woman calls out fears that anti-immigration sentiment is spilling over into how minority language groups are treated in a viral TikTok

A reported case of mistaken identity has added to worries about violence linked to growing immigration tensions

Social media debate heats up as users weigh in on xenophobia, identity, and calls for unity in SA

The woman shared her fears online. Image: @tracee_dimakatso

Source: TikTok

A Tsonga woman has sparked widespread discussion online after posting a TikTok video reacting to anti-immigration marches and raising concerns about how they may affect local ethnic groups.

In the video posted by TikTok user TikTok account @tracee_dimakatso_ on 01 June 2026, she questions whether the campaign against “illegal immigrants” is increasingly being misdirected toward South Africans from minority language groups. She said the situation is becoming worrying for the Tsonga and Venda people, adding:

“This means that after ‘illegal’ immigrants, we are next as Tsongas & Venda's.”

The woman argues that language and cultural differences are often misinterpreted as foreignness, leading to people being wrongly profiled in public spaces. She further questioned how authorities and protestors identify undocumented migrants in a diverse country.

“How do you know that this person is an illegal immigrant or is an immigrant, given how diverse our country is?.... If someone can’t speak Zulu or Xhosa, why is it that the person that comes to your mind is that they’re an immigrant in South Africa?”

March on March protesters against illegal immigration

Source: Getty Images

Mother alleges Tsonga son killed in mistaken identity amid immigration tensions

This comes after Briefly News reported on a grieving mother from Mossel Bay who reportedly spoke out after her son was killed in what she believes was a case of mistaken identity during rising tensions linked to anti-immigration sentiment in the area. She says the incident has left her family devastated and searching for answers, as she questions how such violence could happen in their community.

The tragedy has added to growing national concern about how anti-immigration attitudes may be spilling over into targeted violence, with community members calling for calm, accountability, and a clearer separation between crime control efforts and the protection of innocent civilians.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighed in on the conversation

The video has triggered a wider debate about xenophobia, tribalism, and identity in South Africa, with users sharing mixed reactions in the comment section. This is what Mzansi said on her page:

ceeghtd reacted:

“So sad. Mina, I am Ndebele from Zimbabwe. I am cruising nicely here with my Zulu cousins.”

lovely_bonnie⁷ wrote:

“It always broke my heart about how Tsonga & Venda ppl are treated as outsiders in their own country 💔”

mj101mj1 shared:

“I’m a Sotho RSA citizen, work in KZN, and I was asked if my papers are in order. I had to produce my ID now. Every day I carry my ID..😔😔”

Marquis commented:

“Venda, Tsonga, Pedi—all of us have more in common than we think… we should focus on building each other up.”

Thulie💜🇿🇦 expressed:

“It has gotten worse, my sister😫 I'm worried.”

That Farmer adds:

“This is a sign of a broken system that the government has allowed to continue.”

More Briefly News Stories on immigration

A Ghanaian man has gone viral after showing injuries he says he sustained during a South African immigration-related incident, while criticising Ghana for allegedly failing to protect its citizens.

Local businesswomen in Vereeniging say their livelihoods were severely affected during an anti-illegal immigration march, reporting that their shops were forced to close.

Durban delivery drivers joined an anti-immigration march in KwaZulu-Natal, with large groups reportedly participating in protests calling for stricter action against undocumented foreigners.

Source: Briefly News