Wits University has claimed the top spot in Africa in the 2026 Centre for World University Rankings, placing 200th out of 21,291 universities

The ranking is based on four measurable pillars, including education, employability, faculty excellence and research

The University of Cape Town congratulated Wits on the achievement, in what many are calling a proud moment for South African higher education

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Wits university entrance. Images: Rich Townsend/Getty

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Wits University made history on 1 June 2026 when it was named the number one university in Africa in the 2026 Centre for World University Rankings.

Out of 21,291 institutions assessed worldwide using 81 million data points, Wits placed 200th globally, putting it in the top 1% of universities on the planet. The announcement came directly from the university, with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zeblon Vilakazi saying the result reflects the collective excellence, resilience and ambition of everyone connected to Wits.

Ntando Hoza, from Wits Digital Communications, spoke to Briefly News about what the milestone means on the ground. He said:

“What it means for us at Wits is simple: the work happening here is making an impact. From our researchers and academics to professional staff and students, people across the university are contributing to knowledge that is helping shape conversations, policies, industries, and communities both in Africa and around the world."

He added:

"For centres like CAPSI, it’s also encouraging because it shows that research rooted in African realities matters. The ideas, evidence, and solutions being generated on this continent are increasingly influencing global thinking. So yes, we’re proud of the ranking, but more importantly, we’re proud of the people behind it. This achievement belongs to the entire Wits community, and it’s a reminder that when talented people come together around a shared purpose, the impact can be extraordinary”

What does the ranking measure?

Unlike other global rankings that rely on surveys or self-reported data, the CWUR uses objective, outcome-based measures across four pillars: education quality, graduate employability, faculty strength and research output.

Wits ranked 97th globally for employability and 87th for faculty, meaning its graduates are among the most competitive in the world and its academic staff are producing work that matters far beyond South Africa's borders.

Wits also holds the top spot in sub-Saharan Africa for innovation performance in the 2025 Global Innovation Index, published by the World Intellectual Property Organisationdoes . That index measures how well institutions turn research and knowledge into real economic and social impact.

UCT responds with class

The University of Cape Town placed 276th globally in the same rankings, landing second in Africa and in the top 13% worldwide. UCT took to social media to congratulate Wits on the number one spot, a moment that Hoza said made him smile.

He called it the true spirit of South Africa, celebrating each other's achievements and recognising excellence wherever it comes from.

Prof. Vilakazi said the ranking is a reminder that African universities can compete with the best in the world without losing sight of what matters most: advancing knowledge, opportunity and progress on the continent.

View the full rankings here.

Wits 2026 global university rankings. Images: Supplied

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Source: Briefly News