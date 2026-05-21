An activist and Wits SRC member responds as public figures publicly align with Bonko Khoza in sexual allegations case

A visual reference of how sexual violence is linked to everyday behaviour is shown

Social media users are split and Mzansi reacts to the growing industry commentary and claims

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Nonhlanhla tackled consent and boundaries Bonko Khoza case. Images: @ayoungpoetsmind/TikTok and Bonko Khoza/Facebook

Source: UGC

An Activist has entered the conversation after public figures picked a side in the sexual assault allegations that were made by Nirvana Nokwe against actor Bonko Khoza. Her remarks stirred a discussion among South Africans.

In a TikTok video posted on 19 May 2026, final-year medical student, Wits SRC member, and Activist Nonhlanhla Siwela spoke out strongly against normalised boundary-crossing during sex scenes in the entertainment industry. She added that sexual education around consent is still lacking and argued that rape culture shows up in different forms across society, not only in extreme cases.

“Just because we are shooting a certain scene or working closely together does not give you the right to violate my boundaries”

Siwela also questioned the apology reportedly made by Khoza, and further criticised the way the public has responded; pointing out how fame and popularity can shape public opinion over accountability. This comes after some industry figures, including Ayanda Borotho and Lerato Mvelase, were said to have shown support for Khoza.

“Rape Apologists. As soon as it’s a man in the public eye… people give him this halo effect and suddenly he can do no wrong”

She also used the rape culture pyramid as reference Image: @ayoungpoetsmind

Source: TikTok

The broader concern on rape culture

Nonhlanhla used the rape culture pyramid as reference. According to Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust, this pyramid shows how sexual violence is linked to everyday behaviour, not just extreme cases.

At the bottom are things like sexist jokes, rape jokes, and comments that ignore consent. These may seem small but they help normalise disrespect for boundaries. In the middle are serious violations like stalking, groping, sharing sexual images without consent, and other unwanted sexual behaviour, which are often excused or minimised. At the top are severe crimes like rape, drugging, and sexual assault.

The idea is that these levels are connected, and harmful attitudes at the bottom can contribute to more serious violence at the top. But preventing sexual violence starts with challenging all forms of boundary violations, not just the most extreme ones.

View the TikTok video below:

South Africans raised their questions

The comments were divided as some users expressed solidarity with the complainant, some commenters urged restraint, and debate on consent and set safety intensified. This is what Mzansi said on @ayoungpoetsmind page:

Fin Blue said:

“I stand with her, we stand with her and we believe her!!!💜”

chloelanz wrote:

“why does Netflix not have intimacy coordinators? I feel for her”

Ibanomonde 🎀 stated:

“Getting carried away on a rape scene is wildddddd!”

Lebo asked:

“And how does this happen on set !!!!”

Kate Thebe⁷⊙⊝⊜ said:

“Number 9 in his statement didn’t sit right with me🧍🏽‍♀️”

More Briefly Stories on Bonko Khoza and Nirvana

Gabisile Tshabalala publicly expressed support for Bonko Khoza following Bomb Productions’ statement on the on-set misconduct allegations, joining other actors in a wave of solidarity within the South African entertainment industry.

Nirvana Nokwe’s manager has responded to the allegations involving Bonko Khoza, saying he recalls a meeting related to the matter while addressing the ongoing dispute and public attention around the claims.

Unathi Nkayi publicly shared a message of support for Bonko Khoza amid the ongoing allegations, sparking mixed reactions online as she urged people to allow space for accountability, fairness, and context in the unfolding situation.

Source: Briefly News