An American elementary school teacher sparked online debate after posting about an alleged encounter with a newly arrived Afrikaner student

The teacher claimed the child made several racist remarks, including views on interracial marriage and comments about Black people

The post, reshared on X drew strong reactions from South Africans, who took to the comments section to air their opinions

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An American teacher shared a shocking encounter with a South African student. Images: Kali 9 and Marco Longari/ Getty Images

Source: Instagram

UNITED STATES - An American elementary school teacher sparked heated debate online after sharing an alleged encounter with an Afrikaner child at her school in the United States.

The teacher made the claims in a post on Reddit, which was later reshared on X by Bianca van Wyk on 21 May 2026. The discussion gained attention amid reports that President Donald Trump is preparing to welcome more Afrikaners to the United States through a refugee programme for white South Africans.

Trump has doubled down on claims that some White South Africans face persecution, including farm killings, a narrative also promoted by South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk, a former close associate of the president.

What did the teacher say?

In the Reddit post, the teacher claimed the child had recently arrived in America through Trump's programme and allegedly made several racist remarks during class.

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According to the teacher, the learner allegedly said interracial marriage was “weird” and also made negative comments about Black people’s appearance and clothing.

The educator said she was left shocked by the remarks, adding that the comments appeared to reflect opinions the child may have heard at home.

She also asked social media users for more context about farm attacks in South Africa , whether white people were really a minority and whether racist attitudes were still common among some South Africans today.

See a video of a South African woman reading the post here:

South Africans quickly flooded the comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

Netizens weighed in

@Xuser62864 joked:

"The learner is still adjusting love. Tell Trump there are still more refugees he needs to take from SA. We thank you."

@BarfbeeblebroXX argued:

"Most countries in the world are freer to express their honest opinions about others. The US has whipped its population into believing that everybody has to like everybody else or they are a bad person. What the kid said does not meet the definition of racism."

@nta_mbele wrote:

"Teaching a child to be racist should be a type of abuse. Even a Karen would be shocked by this level of racism."

@Emetl8 remarked:

"That's why we are thankful to your president for taking them. Tell him to come back for more."

@Thelion89 commented:

'Tell that person to be strong, we are sending 10 000 more to the US, compliments of Donald Trump. Trump is assisting us in our fight against racism by removing the racists from the patriots. 'One man's meat is another man's poison'"

Trump to increase refugee number to 17,500

In related news, the Trump administration wants to increase the number of refugee admissions to 17,500 for the 2026 fiscal year. According to reports, an emergency determination was sent to Congress in which the administration quoted remarks made by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The report alleged that hostility to Afrikaners heightened the risks to their safety and added that the revised ceiling was justified by the humanitarian concerns raised in South Africa.

Afrikaner refugees in the US. Image: Elizabeth Sejake/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SA Advocacy group requests help from Trump

Briefly News also reported that the Cape Independence Advocacy Group has reached out to Donald Trump as it seeks support for its Western Cape secession goals. The organisation's Phil Craig praised the United States of America President for speaking out about the situation in South Africa. The organisation, which was founded in 2020, is pushing for the lawful secession of the Western Cape from South Africa to form a sovereign state.

Source: Briefly News