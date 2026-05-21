Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Ghana’s Evacuation Efforts Gets Off to Quiet Start, Only One Citizen Arrives at Airport to Leave SA
South Africa

Ghana’s Evacuation Efforts Gets Off to Quiet Start, Only One Citizen Arrives at Airport to Leave SA

by  Byron Pillay
2 min read

GAUTENG – Only one Ghanaian citizen has seemingly shown up at OR Tambo International Airport to get on board the government-chartered flight to head back home.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Only one Ghanaian citizen has reportedly shown up for the flight back home
Only one Ghanaian citizen has reportedly shown up at OR Tambo Airport for the flight back home. Image: Wu Hao - Pool
Source: Getty Images

On 18 May 2026, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that 300 Ghanaians would be evacuated on 21 May 2026. The minister explained that a government-funded chartered flight would be departing OR Tambo International Airport at 5 am with the citizens.

Two days later, the government announced a special package for all citizens who were evacuated, offering them certain incentives for returning home.

One Ghanaian spotted at the airport

Despite the free transport and financial incentives, Newzroom Afrika could only find one Ghanaian national at the airport. The publication chatted to the man, who was the only one there, at 7 am, two hours after the flight was due to depart.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

He explained that he came to the airport the night before, because he wanted to be among the first in case there were a lot of people.

Read also

"Happy souls": Joburg learners living with disability win hearts with joyful TikTok dance challenge

He added that he worked in a salon in South Africa, cutting hair, and arrived using his passport, which had since expired. He further explained that he has since been using an asylum seeker permit to remain in the country, which he needed to renew every three months.

* This is a developing story. Briefly News will continue to monitor the situation and update as more information or passengers come forward.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
JohannesburgGautengGhana
Hot:
Tracy Brown Bering Mantwa Matlala Thulasizwe Simelane Sherry Cleckler Peter Matsimbe