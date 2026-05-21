GAUTENG – Only one Ghanaian citizen has seemingly shown up at OR Tambo International Airport to get on board the government-chartered flight to head back home.

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Only one Ghanaian citizen has reportedly shown up at OR Tambo Airport for the flight back home. Image: Wu Hao - Pool

Source: Getty Images

On 18 May 2026, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that 300 Ghanaians would be evacuated on 21 May 2026. The minister explained that a government-funded chartered flight would be departing OR Tambo International Airport at 5 am with the citizens.

Two days later, the government announced a special package for all citizens who were evacuated, offering them certain incentives for returning home.

One Ghanaian spotted at the airport

Despite the free transport and financial incentives, Newzroom Afrika could only find one Ghanaian national at the airport. The publication chatted to the man, who was the only one there, at 7 am, two hours after the flight was due to depart.

He explained that he came to the airport the night before, because he wanted to be among the first in case there were a lot of people.

He added that he worked in a salon in South Africa, cutting hair, and arrived using his passport, which had since expired. He further explained that he has since been using an asylum seeker permit to remain in the country, which he needed to renew every three months.

* This is a developing story. Briefly News will continue to monitor the situation and update as more information or passengers come forward.

Source: Briefly News