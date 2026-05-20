Learners from Hope School in Westcliff, Johannesburg, set social media alight on 18 May 2026 when the school posted a TikTok video of physically disabled students taking on a popular dance challenge.

Screenshots taken from the clip by Hope School. Images: @hopeschooljhb

Source: TikTok

The clip shows children with missing limbs moving to the beat with full-on energy and zero hesitation. Mzansi could not get enough of it.

The school, which has served children with physical disabilities since 1929, shared the moment on its TikTok account, @hopeschooljhb. Located in the leafy suburb of Westcliff, Hope School educates learners from as young as three years old right through to Grade 12. It follows the national curriculum and offers boarding facilities for learners who travel from far.

These kids danced like nobody was watching

What the video captures is something far bigger than a trend. It is proof that the spirit these learners carry every day refuses to stay quiet. The school exists to build confidence, independence and a sense of belonging in every child it serves. Clearly, it is working.

Hope School has been changing lives for nearly a century. It offers therapeutic support, qualified staff, and a community built around ensuring no child feels limited by their body. These learners proved that point with every move they made.

South Africans flooded the comments with love and admiration. Many said the clip left them emotional in the best possible way. For a school whose motto centres on caring and touching lives, this moment delivered exactly that.

Watch the challenge in the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News