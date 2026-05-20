A woman, sharing her life as someone living in poverty in South Africa, shared her experience about relying on the community to survive

The white South African was part of a documentary letting the public have an inside look into her life as a citizen struggling to make ends meet

The local sparked discussions about the spirit of ubuntu after her candid interview about unity among the impoverished communities

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A woman who appeared in a documentary about people living in poverty shared snippets of her life. The white South African living in poverty admitted that she often had to rely on people, as someone who brings little to no income. The video, reposted on 17 May 2026, made people appreciate just how important it is to stick together for survival.

A woman talked about who helps her most as a poor South African. Image: @janenyingi2

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @janenyingi2, a woman told people that she leaves a difficult life to try to put food on the table. The journalists made a documentary that specifically focuses on white South Africans living in poverty. The woman admitted that all of the help she received as charity came from black neighbours. She said her own people are not going to help. The woman's experience touched South Africans, who reflected on the culture of Ubuntu. She struck a chord with her sentiment that sticking together is their best means of survival. Watch the video below:

What does Ubuntu mean?

Many people commented on the video in full agreement that the easiest way for people to survive economic challenges is together. Many also shared their appreciation for Ubuntu, a local philosophy that means I am because we are. Read the comments below:

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South Africa discussed unity in poor communities. Image: NLink

Source: UGC

Tebo said:

"Guys, be kind to each other. People are going through a lot. There is no need to be mean in comments. Life has challenges; you may think you have it all together, but things can change in the future."

DoubleTake wrote:

"The comments here are heartbreaking. People fall on hard times; it happens to all of us. Especially now with high fuel prices, high rents, and high food prices. Everybody all over the world is struggling to stay afloat. Let's be kinder to each other."

user5974747846111 said:

"I salute you for your courage my sister we should put our hands together and be there for each other 🙏🙏"

sphiwe@work🇿🇦 said:

" True, we help each other, my son told me his friend at school doesn't have a lunch box. I just added an extra slice of bread and cakes in his lunch box, so he can also give them to his friend. We have a spirit of giving and helping each other."

Demi Giakalos added:

"So true I got stuck on the road once and the taxis stopped to help me 🙏"

Other Briefly News stories about charity

Source: Briefly News